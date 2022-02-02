Serena Williams invests in the African project Nestcoin to boost adoption

Serena Williams invests in the African project Nestcoin to boost crypto adoption in the country. Nestcoin has been building products that will help Africans understand and adopt crypto better. They recently announced pre-seed funding round, and the amount raised was $6.45 million. Popular Venture firms that led the round were Distributed Global and After Global. Besides them, we had Serena Ventures, A&T Capital, and a few other companies.

Serena Williams invests in Nestcoin

Now Serena has become a complete crypto enthusiast. A few weeks back, she purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. And now she is invested in a crypto company. Being a woman of Nigerian origin, she wants to boost crypto adoption in her country. And since Nestcoin has been really working towards that goal, she made the investment.

The company has recently launched an education program called “Breach” that will make crypto knowledge more accessible to Africans and nearby markets. And the best part about this program is that crypto content can be contributed by creators, which will lead to even more knowledge for the citizens.

Nestcoin has also entered the Metaverse by launching its own play-to-earn mechanism. Gamers can earn up to $1000 every month by playing games in its Metaverse Magna. The adoption is also expected to increase soon from 400 scholars to 1000, said the now Nestcoin CEO and former Binance Labs director Bademosi.

Crypto can change Africa

Crypto can solve two of the most important problems in Africa. First is combating inflation rates and preserving the value of one’s money, and second is unemployment. Africans can take advantage of the resources available to them and preserve the value of their fiat currencies by investing in BTC. At the same time, crypto gaming that can result in pretty high rewards can be a way to earn money for a lot of people.

Nestcoin has also backed Lazerpay to make crypto payments available readily in nations. Since, at this point, for Africans to spend their crypto, they will need to convert it to fiat first, which is yet another hassle and time-consuming process.

