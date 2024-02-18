As of right now, Helldivers 2 is the most popular shooter available. Its producers, Arrowhead Game Studios, were compelled to restrict the number of people who may play the game since on February 17th, servers hit a critical mass.

With its PlayStation platform exclusive status and having already surpassed the all-time Steam concurrence of titles like Destiny 2 and Starfield, Helldivers 2 is off to a tremendous start. The enormous number of gamers is creating server capacity challenges, which the developer Arrowhead Game Studios said it is working on without delay to resolve.

Efforts to Stabilize Helldivers 2 Discord Server and Concurrent Player Counts on Steam and PlayStation 5

To improve server stability, a temporary cap of 450,000 players was placed on the game’s official Discord server, where more information was also disclosed. Unfortunately, for some players, the attempted repair arrived too late, and they were either booted back to their ships mid-mission or had their awards withheld.

SteamDB has shown that Helldivers 2 has achieved an all-time concurrent max of 333,827, placing it 28th all-time ahead of Starfield, PUBG: Test Server, Counter-Strike, Destiny 2, and Naraka: Bladepoint. We are unaware of the player counts on PlayStation 5, though. It is now at 219,670 concurrent gamers as of this writing. To address the supporters who are having trouble jumping in for Freedom, Arrowhead turned to X/Twitter. You may be confident that the crew is making every effort to resolve any problems affecting the game, allowing all players to remove bots, bugs, and more without worrying.

Arrowhead said in X,

“Despite our best efforts to increase server capacity to accommodate all of you who want to dive for Freedom, we are experiencing capacity issues. We are once more working without delay to improve the issue and we hope to have a fix in place as soon as possible. Thank you.”

When Helldivers 2 will be operating at full capacity again is unknown. It may need many login tries for individuals who are eager to switch to Freedom at least for this weekend. Until then, you could be spreading more Managed Democracy.

About the Game

The 2024 third-person shooter Helldivers 2 (stylized as Helldivers II) was created by Arrowhead Game Studios and released by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game is a follow-up to the top-down shooter Helldivers from 2015. On February 8, 2024, it was made available on Windows and the PlayStation 5. Critics gave it good reviews, and in the three days after its release, it sold almost a million copies.

Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter as opposed to Helldivers, which is a top-down shooter. As in the original game, players can choose from a variety of airdrops known as Stratagems, which can supply pods with unique weapons with limited usage or cluster bombs, sentry guns, shield generators, or shield generators. There is always friendly fire. Real guns fired against armored targets served as the model for the armor system in the game. Up to four people can participate in multiplayer. Additionally, it offers cross-play functionality for Windows and PlayStation 5 users. During the early days of the game’s release, players could see studio observers actively manipulating the game in real-time.