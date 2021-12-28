Shaq launches an NFT collection for charitable purposes

NFTs are literally everywhere right now and a lot of people are gaining interest in the same. Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq) is one of them. He has also acquired Shaq.ETH ENS domain which he has added to his Twitter Bio and portfolio. This was also accompanied by the launch of his PFP series. His “SHAQ Gives Back NFT series” is yet another collection of 10,000 NFTs he launched last week, highlighting his charity work.

SHAQ’s NFT sales

SHAQ does a lot of charity work, and his NFT sales are yet another medium to raise money for the same. All the proceeds from the NFT sales will go directly to his Foundation. SHAQ’s Foundation provides toys, food, clothing, and other necessities to underprivileged kids. The Foundation was established in 2019 and has done a lot of work since then.

In fact, the name of the NFTs also signifies the same, which shows the investors that along with owning the NFTs, they are paying for a good cause. The NFTs are very simple and have SHAQ in his early playing days sporting his team colors, or SHAQ siling or some memes on him. The collection has been doing really well, and they have already raised $1 million from the sale.

As I said there were a total of 10,000 NFTs in the collection and over 5000 have even been sold. On Opensea, the base price of the NFTs is 0.024 ETH and they have gone as high as 1.95 ETH. Considering these are just simple NFTs and are for a cause, even 1.95 ETH is a big price to pay.

NFTs are getting bigger

In the very beginning, we saw that NFTs were being used by art collectors to own things digitally and add to their collection. It also became a medium for artists to share/portray their talent on a global scale. After this, with the popularity of Cryptopunk NFTs trading became very popular, and people started buying and selling a lot of NFTs. And finally, it seems we are going to see a new trend where famous personalities sell their NFT collection for charitable purposes.

