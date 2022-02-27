Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal Regrets Making Deals Out Of Fomo

Shark Tank India ended last week with a shark party hosted by Anupam Mittal and his wife Aanchal Kumar. The popularity of Sony’s reality shows Shark Tank India is not about to die, despite the show’s first season-ending earlier this month. Shark Tank India received wide popularity and was highly appreciated by both the public and critics. The show received 62,000 submissions from India, of which 198 companies were selected to present their ideas to the Sharks at the show.

Out of 198 investment proposals from Shark Tank India this season, 67 companies closed deals. Shark Tank India features entrepreneurs presenting and presenting their business ideas to a group of seven investors. Sharks at the show evaluate business concepts and product offerings and then decide whether to invest their money to help the market and educate every competitor.

Depending on the success of the post, sharks or investors invest in their business ideas by partnering or beating each other. Depending on the success of the camp, the sharks invest in companies, cooperate or fight each other. They all dare to try and go out of their way to make a statement in the fashion world.

Anupam Mittal admitted he was unaware of the Shark Tanks system and the type of deal it had with it. He recently revealed that his goal when he was on the show was to put in as much money as possible. ‘“I did not go into the show thinking that I will put in money Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore in this or that idea. But my problem is I got caught in FOMO (fear of missing out). And in Shark Tank, there are your fellow investors, it’s a high-stress situation and a competitive spirit.” He goes on to say “The logic goes out of the window. You’re not thinking straight anymore. The only way it gets exciting is when you invest money. So in that pursuit of excitement and getting caught up in FOMO I ended up making several deals I shouldn’t have.”

The shark recently appeared on Youtuber Tanmay Bhatt’s channel and said “My deal flow is very strong, in terms of a number of deals and even quality of deals. You know, I am talking to some of the top entrepreneurs, and my problem is I don’t have enough time and capital to be able to deploy in everything I think is great.”

He hosted a shark party at the end of the season. The participants of the show attended the meeting with their spouses. Anupam Mittal spoke about his relationship with fellow sharks on the show when he said that he could get close to all of them because he was a regular on Shark Tank India while others appeared on a rotational basis.