Starting next week, your favorite cheap finds on Shein and Temu might not feel so cheap anymore. A major policy change under President Trump is shaking up online shopping and it’s hitting fast.

Shein and Temu have started raising prices ahead of a new 120% tariff set to kick in on May 2, 2025.

For years, these Chinese retailers benefited from something called the de minimis exemption, which allowed them to import goods valued under $800 into the U.S. without paying any tariffs.

That loophole closes next week and shoppers are already feeling the impact.

According to a CNN report, some items jumped dramatically in just one day:

– Two patio chairs on Temu went from $61.72 to $70.17 overnight.

– A bathing suit set on Shein spiked from $4.39 to $8.39 — that’s a whopping 91% increase.

That said, the price hikes haven’t been across the board. Some items, like a smart ring on Temu, actually got a few dollars cheaper.

Still, the overall trend is clear: shoppers are about to pay more.

Retailers Warned Shoppers in Advance

Neither Shein nor Temu immediately responded to media requests for comment.

However, both companies had already warned customers last week to stock up before the tariffs took effect, signaling that price hikes were inevitable.

In a notice posted online, Temu told users:

“Due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs, our operating expenses have increased. To keep offering the products you love without compromising on quality, we will be making price adjustments starting April 25, 2025.”

It’s a clear message: the days of $3 gadgets and $5 dresses might be fading fast.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order targeting the de minimis loophole one that critics said allowed Chinese companies to dodge tariffs and normal customs inspections.

Now, imports that were previously waved through will be taxed heavily and scrutinized more closely at the border.

In addition to adding taxes, the new rules will force U.S. customs officers to randomly inspect an extra 1 million packages per day.

The goal? To catch dangerous or faulty products that might otherwise slip into the country unchecked.

In theory, this should make American consumers safer. But the flip side is a price surge on goods that millions of Americans rely on, especially lower-income families.

The biggest burden of these changes won’t fall on luxury shoppers it will hit low-income Americans the hardest.

A 2021 study by Trade Partnership Worldwide found that low-income households spend more than three times the share of their income on apparel compared to the richest households.

And guess where most of the de minimis shipments were going?

– 48% of the packages went to the poorest ZIP codes in the U.S.

– Only 22% landed in the wealthiest areas, according to research from UCLA and Yale economists.

This suggests that sites like Shein and Temu aren’t just about fast fashion they’re essential shopping hubs for budget-conscious Americans.

With the new tariffs, many families will likely find it harder to afford basic clothing, home goods, and everyday essentials they once bought at bargain prices.

This isn’t just a bump in the road for Shein and Temu it’s a potential restructuring of the entire low-cost e-commerce model.

If Chinese retailers can no longer keep prices ultra-low while absorbing higher tariffs and shipping scrutiny, they might have to scale back their U.S. operations, raise prices permanently, or find new ways to adapt.

For American consumers, it could mean:

– Higher prices not just on Shein and Temu, but possibly across similar platforms.

– Longer shipping times due to increased border inspections.

– Fewer product choices if companies trim down their international catalogs.

As the May 2 deadline approaches, the writing’s on the wall: online shopping at rock-bottom prices is about to change.

Whether you’re a frequent Shein shopper or a Temu deal hunter, the next few months could bring higher prices, slower shipping, and fewer bargains.

For many low-income families, this policy shift may make everyday shopping a lot tougher and perhaps force a rethink of where, and how, they buy the essentials.

For now, if there’s something you’ve been eyeing on Temu or Shein, it might be wise to grab it before May 2.

Because the next time you check out your cart, sticker shock might be waiting for you.