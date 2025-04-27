After the massive success of EA Sports College Football 25 last year, it’s no surprise that fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installment. Now, the wait is almost over: EA Sports College Football 26 (EA CFB 26) is officially dropping on July 10, 2025, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

And if you just can’t wait? EA’s got you covered pre-order the Deluxe Edition, and you can hit the field early starting July 7.

If you were hoping to suit up on your PC or Nintendo’s new Switch 2, there’s a bit of bad news: EA CFB 26 is currently skipping both platforms.

While Madden NFL 26 is gearing up for a PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2 launch on August 14, college football fans are, for now, stuck with console-only access.

It’s a decision that may frustrate some, but EA seems focused on delivering the most polished console experience possible at least for now.

For those who want the ultimate football package, EA is once again offering the MVP Bundle. This deal bundles both EA CFB 26 and Madden NFL 26 together for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

It’s perfect if you live and breathe football year-round.

Plus, there are added perks for loyal players: own last year’s games? Good news—EA is throwing in discounts and bonus content for repeat customers. And if you’re an EA Play subscriber, you’ll not only get a discount but also enjoy the traditional trial period without any extra cost.

While EA hasn’t spilled all the beans yet, the announcement trailer hinted at something exciting: high school football will now be part of the expanded Road to Glory mode.

This addition promises a deeper, more immersive career path from Friday night lights all the way to college glory.

We’re expecting a full feature reveal sometime in May, where EA will detail gameplay changes, modes, and more. For now, the focus is heavily on pre-orders and bonuses.

As is standard with EA launches, there are multiple editions loaded with different bonuses depending on how early and how much you’re willing to commit.

EA CFB 26 — Standard Edition

Pre-order bonuses include:

– CUT All Hands Pack (Ultimate Team Content)

– Dynasty Coach Points (for career mode buffs)

– Road to Glory Skill Points (to boost your player early)

A solid package if you just want the base game and a little head start.

EA CFB 26 — Deluxe Edition

Stepping up to the Deluxe Edition gets you a lot more:

– Early Access (July 7–10)

– 4600 College Football Points (in-game currency for Ultimate Team)

– Advanced Access Ultimate Team Solo Challenges

– CUT Top Prospect Pack (if you pre-order before June 19)

– CUT All Hands Pack

– Dynasty Coach Points

– Road to Glory Skill Points

In short, you get a significant jumpstart across almost every mode.

If you’re a football lifer, this is the bundle you’ll want:

– Advanced Access (July 7–10)

– 4600 College Football Points

– Advanced Access Ultimate Team Solo Challenges

– CUT Top Prospect Pack (pre-order before June 19)

– CUT All Hands Pack

– Dynasty Coach Points

– Road to Glory Skill Points

– MVP On the Clock Pack (requires pre-order by April 29)

The MVP On the Clock Pack sweetens the deal even more, giving players a 99 OVR Travis Hunter item usable in both EA CFB 25 and Madden NFL 25, along with a premium Elite Player Item for each of the upcoming games.

Basically, you’ll be stepping onto the field with a superstar lineup from day one.

One thing that sticks out: actual gameplay details are still pretty scarce.

Fans are eager to know what’s changed mechanically, how Dynasty Mode has evolved, and whether there are meaningful updates to Road to Glory and Ultimate Team.

EA is prioritizing edition reveals and pre-order incentives right now, leaving the deeper gameplay breakdowns for the May showcase. It’s a little frustrating, but par for the course with EA’s major launches.

If you’re a college football fan, 2025 is shaping up to be an incredible year. EA is doubling down on its comeback to the college scene, and even though some questions remain about new features and platform limitations, the excitement is undeniable.

With multiple editions, strong loyalty rewards, and a highly anticipated expansion to high school gameplay, EA CFB 26 is already setting itself up as one of the biggest sports games of the year.

Mark your calendars for July 10 and if you’re itching to start early, maybe lock in that Deluxe Edition pre-order while you can.