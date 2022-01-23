Shenmue: The Animation Trailer Reveals Release Date

Shenmue the Animation has gotten a release date set for February 5th on Crunchyroll, the anime streaming platform. Check out Shenmue the Animation’s dubbed trailer, which debuts on Crunchyroll on February 5th. Shenmue fans are no doubt hoping that the anime will generate interest for a fourth game. Thus, we can expect a decent anime series with revenge and exposure as the central concept of the plot, which will cover the main incidents of the original game series (Shenmue).

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have announced that the Shenmue anime series, imaginatively titled Shenmue the Animation, will debut on February 6, also in Italy. It will consist of 13 episodes and will show how the main character Ryo Hazuki embarks on a journey to become the strongest martial artist in order to avenge his father's death.

Shenmue is based on a series of video games created by Japanese game designer Yuwa Suzuki and entertainment company Sega. The video game series consists of three consecutive games, the first and second of which were well received, including two other online games. Shenmue video games are considered the best and have won numerous awards.

The 13-episode series is designed to capture action and intrigue. The series will focus on martial arts master Ryo and his journey to find and avenge his father’s murder. Chikara Sakurai (One Punch Man season 2) will direct the animated series, while Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki is credited with the original concept.

Kensuke Ishikawa (Tower of God) will be the head animation director with scripts by Kento Shimoyama (We Rent Tsukumogami and Bleach) and Udaki’s original character designs. The anime is in production before Shenmue 3 was even released, and it will see the return of many of the games’ main voice actors. Shenmue the Animation also has series creator Yu Suzuki as an executive producer, which could explain why both of the trailers we’ve seen so far seem to be very faithful copies of the games.

The latest game released in the franchise for Shenmue 3 fills a very important niche in certain regions of the world. SEGA released the first Shenmue game on their Dreamcast console in Japan in 1999 and North America in 2000. The original Shenmue was first released on the Sega Dreamcast in 1999, with a sequel coming to the Xbox in 2002.