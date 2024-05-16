ShibaSwap, the renowned decentralized exchange (DEX) linked with the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency, has recently gone live on the Shibarium blockchain. This Ethereum layer 2 platform was constructed by the SHIB token team, aiming to enhance scalability and reduce transaction costs. Increased transactions on Shibarium will cause SHIB to get more scarce due to its burn rate rising.

With this integration, users can now create new liquidity pools (LPs) on Shibarium, enabling traders to swap tokens and earn a share of trading fees. Notably, the increased transactions on the Shibarium blockchain are set to escalate the burn rate for the SHIB token, consequently reducing its circulating supply. Burns occur when tokens are permanently removed from circulation by being sent to an uncontrolled address.

Positive Market Response

This move has been met with positive market response, as evidenced by the 8.8% surge in SHIB price within the past 24 hours, aligning with a broader 7% rally in the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), reflecting the wider crypto market’s performance.

ShibaSwap currently holds over $25 million in locked tokens, with a notable $1.7 million in trading volumes recorded over the past day. The platform’s developers emphasize that every swap and stake on ShibaSwap contributes significantly to the ecosystem’s growth, with increased trading volumes translating to higher fees for stakes and LP providers.

As the Shibarium blockchain continues to attract more transactions, the burn rate of the SHIB token is expected to further escalate, signaling potential supply reductions in the future. This shift underscores the ongoing efforts within the SHIB ecosystem to optimize utility and value for its community members.

