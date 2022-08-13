Shiba Eternity’s release on Apple Store kickstarts a buying spree

SHIB army is caught up in a wave of excitement and exhilaration as the much-anticipated card game Shiba Eternity hits the stores. It has kickstarted a buying spree and the resultant excitement is well-reflected on Twitter as well as followers cannot stop gushing about the latest exciting development. The announcement about the release of the card game was made by Lucie Sasinkova, one of Shiba Inu’s influencers, to the pleasant surprise of the army. Sasinkova did not forget to thank Shiba Inu developers and the PlaySide Studios for all the efforts they put in for the success of the endeavor. Read along to know more about Shiba Eternity.

The What and Why

While the excitement looms large in the background, it is a fact well known that SHIB developers are working hard to build a strong foundation for the token and to take it to the moon. Users are still waiting for the moment when the developers will have a clear answer to the question, “When SHIB to the moon?” The same query was raised by one of the Twitter users to which the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama replied, “That’s why I am working sir,” and indeed he is working hard. The response can also be taken as a confirmation of the fact that the price spike is substantial for Shiba Inu’s ecosystem.

In addition to the efforts put in by the developers, the whole SHIB army is working hard to get Shiba Inu to eat another zero from its price. In the last 48 hours, there has been a 111.59 percent increase in the Shiba Inu burn rate. The burning process might also step into new horizons of progress and set new records with the release of the SB Visa card. A certain amount of SHIB will be burned each time the card is used by the holder in retail stores. With the tiny speck of light finally dawning on the crypto world, the optimism of crypto enthusiasts has spiked and Shiba Inu is often considered to be a top target in retail buying sprees.

Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter.