Shiba Inu was the most viewed cryptocurrency in 2021, not Bitcoin: CoinMarketCap

Even though Bitcoin is the most well-known and sought-after cryptocurrency in the world, Shiba Inu has dominated the past 12 months. Shiba Inu was the most viewed cryptocurrency in 2021, according to the cryptocurrency price tracking website CoinMarketCap. Given that Shiba Inu is a spin-off of an existing meme coin — Dogecoin, which had its own period of stardom in 2021 — it may come as a surprise to many.

Shiba Inu was the most viewed cryptocurrency of 2021

In 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the best-performing cryptocurrency assets, with a return of roughly 121,000,000 percent. While it produced such unexpected effects, it also became the most popular cryptocurrency in 2021, according to CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency price tracking website.

Shiba Inu has received over 188 million views in the last 12 months, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021, Bitcoin was the second most popular cryptocurrency, with 145 million views. Notably, 2021 was a watershed moment for Shiba Inu, as it became the world’s 13th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of nearly $20 billion this year.

With 107 million views, Dogecoin came in third after Shiba Inu and Bitcoin. With 86 million and 81 million views, respectively, Cardano and Ethereum came in second and third. Shiba Inu is notable for being created on the Ethereum network.

Shiba Inu was the most talked-about cryptocurrency in October, according to a separate analysis provided by ICO Analytics in October. According to the report, the cryptocurrency accounted for 22percent of all crypto asset discussions on Twitter, which is significantly more than Bitcoin and Ethereum, which earned only 7.2 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively.

Some of the most talked-about cryptocurrency assets included Safemoon, Solana, Cardano, and Binance. None of them, however, came close to matching Shiba Inu’s popularity.

Shiba Inu enthusiasts are currently on the rise, using hashtags like #SHIBARMY #ShibaSwap #shibainu #shibainucoin, and #SHIB to spread their message.

Shiba Inu Games, a division of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, recently announced a partnership with PlaySide Studios, Australia’s largest video game developer. Over the following eight months, the company will create a new game based on the “Shiboshi” non-fungible token collection as part of the cooperation. Early in 2023, the game is expected to be released.

While all of this may seem like a solid reason to invest in the meme coin, eight whale accounts control nearly a 70percent of Shiba Inu’s circulation. One of them owns around 41.03 percent of the supply.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family!

Also read: DAO wants to turn Blockbuster into a decentralized streaming service