Shikhar Dhawan Opens $75 Million Sports Technology Fund

Shikhar Dhawan, an international cricketer and businessman makes the announcement of a new $75 million global investment fund (with a $25 million greenshoe option) on the first day of the annual ADGM Finance Week. The proposal is a multi-stage fund with an innovation-focused approach to sports. This is the first organized VC fund by an Indian celebrity and an Asian sportsperson.

A rising number of local, regional, and global financial and non-financial institutions are based in ADGM, which has a thriving business environment supported by innovation and a robust regulatory framework.

The announcement was made by Shikhar Dhawan, his partners, and his team at the LP-GP Summit by 256 Network (a private, invite-only organization of LPs/GPs worldwide) on Monday, April 14, 2022, during ADGM Finance Week; in front of a crowd of leaders in the global financial markets from a variety of backgrounds who had gathered at ADGM to discuss strategic macroeconomic and economic issues that will shape future perspectives and themes for the world, regions, and industries.

The LP community and the money deployment will both be international in scope. Other well-known athletes worldwide who specialize in other sports will serve as LP Ambassadors for the fund. Da One Global Ventures (DOGV) will offer unmatched access to a global ecosystem that will expedite and mobilize innovative propositions with distinctive positioning through this exclusive network of GPs and LPs.

Shikhar Dhawan is a well-known Indian cricketer, a left-handed opening batsman, and an infrequent captain of the Indian national cricket team. He also captained Delhi in first-class cricket and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. Shikhar Dhawan received the esteemed Arjuna Award from the President in 2021 for his noteworthy accomplishments for the Indian Men’s National Cricket Team.

“I am elated to start a new inning & embark on this journey in the venture capital world. All this would not have been possible without the support of my commercial partners and the founding team’s commitment to this fund in readiness for this week’s announcement and targeted deployment in Q1 2023-24,” said Shikhar Dhawan.

He added, “Da One Global Ventures (DOGV) will go beyond traditional investing models and will provide domain knowledge unprecedented access to sporting ecosystems across the globe. We are making a humble beginning but aim to scale this to greater heights and aspire to set new benchmarks for leading in Venture Capital, Sports, and Technology. I have much gratitude to sports & I look forward to the contribution of this fund to the economic strength and growth of Sports.”

SportsTech saw $12 billion worth of investments this year. That is more than the sum of the previous three years, and many areas show the industry’s quick expansion.

Da One Global Ventures (DOGV) is actively in contact with several important global players. However, more information will be released as it becomes available. Additionally, as distinctive verticals within its platform, Da One Global Ventures (DOGV) will also incubate a SportsTech Accelerator & eSports Venture studio.