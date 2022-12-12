This article focuses on how to do a finishing move in Call Of Duty Warzone 2. Finishing moves are performed by holding down the Melee button, facing either behind a player or an AI opponent. Once a game is underway, players must hold down the melee hotkey while facing directly behind the opposing player in order to execute the Finishing Move.

As a note of caution, players performing a finishing move are not immune, meaning that the opponent’s players teammates may be able to kill the player while performing the execution animation. Infinity Ward decided to improve the finishing moves visuals by changing the execution animation depending on the position the enemy players are in (standing, prone, and crouching), so long as the players performing it are behind them. Players should also keep in mind that finishing moves will occur in different ways depending on the enemy position, which weapons you are carrying, as well as which finishing moves you are equipped with from the shop.

One of the dozens of different contextual finishing moves animations will occur in a variety of ways depending on the opponent’s stance, what weapon you are carrying, and if you have purchased or equipped the custom finishing move from the store. The differences are the styles chosen for achieving a kill, but all moves accomplish the same goal. Several finishing moves incorporate extra characters or objects known as pets or companions who will perform the killing animation in place of the player, including dogs, zombies, hyenas, and RC-XD.

As far as Modern Warfare 2, the first pack in store that came with finishing moves was a Warzone FC Three, wherein footballers had their own signature sigils and bursts that could be used in-game. Those who already had Modern Warfare profiles and/or Black Ops Cold War profiles will find all of their operators and skins available in Warzone. While the default operators are all quite awesome, there are plenty more you can unlock via game challenges within Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare, buying them or their skins from the store, or unlocking levels within the battle pass system.

Each individual operator has a unique animation, and you can unlock more of each operator when you complete their challenges and buy things in the store. Completing challenges that are completed after they are unlocked will unlock an abundance of finishing moves that you can equip as well, using the various characters. You will perform karate-like moves, knocking out opponents with ease, leaving them wondering how you ever got there in the first place. Make as little noise as possible as you get closer to the opponent, make the most of whatever thrown objects you can, and make sure that move is going to succeed.