Shiprocket announces ‘Aarambh 2020’ to promote Women Entrepreneurship

14 February 2020:

AI-backed logistics platform Shiprocket has launched ‘Aarambh 2020’, a ‘business model’ competition for Women-led SMEs.

The competition aims to invite business ideas from Women-led SMEs from all corners of India.

With ‘Aarambh’, Shiprcoket aims to promote women entrepreneurship and has partnered with Google, JobsForHer, Sheroes, 91springboard, and BigRock.

The competition invites Indian women entrepreneurs – from students to working professionals and even housewives – whose business is at ‘Idea Stage’ or ‘Commerce Stage’. Three winners will receive a prize money of ₹3 lakhs along with an opportunity to be mentored by seasoned entrepreneurs. The event will also involve networking opportunities with potential partners and investors. Shiprocket will further help these entrepreneurs in website development and extend advanced shipping solutions to them. Shiprocket, Google and Sheroes are part of the Jury.

Saahil Goel, CEO and Co-founder, Shiprocket said, “We have witnessed a lot of contribution of women sellers in the SME and D2C segment. Through this competition, we want to celebrate and foster the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst women and support them in their journey. The SME segment is expected to boost the ‘Bharat Commerce’ vision and I believe that women sellers will be a prime driver of it. We are aligned with the vision of ‘Bharat Commerce’ and will continue to extend our support in the growth of the Indian SME segment.”

The entry is open for registration from 1st February to 17th February, 2020. The winner will be announced and felicitated on 6th March’ 2020 around the International Women’s Day.

Shiprocket is a new-age logistics aggregation platform that drives global and domestic shipping for MSMEs operating in the e-commerce sector. Shiprocket ships to around 220 countries and across 26,000 PIN codes in India with 15 courier partners on-board.

(Image – Shiprocket)