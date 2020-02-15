Triton Investment Advisors Infuses in CamCom’s Pre-Series A

CamCom, which is a Bangalore based computer vision startup with a business to business focus, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding in the Pre Series A from the triton Investment Advisors.

Mahesh Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder, CamCom, said “We are excited to work alongside Triton to grow CamCom. Triton has supported B2B SaaS startups with their unique blend of industry experience and financial acumen. We are primed for success with the Triton team supporting us in our journey to become the pre-eminent player in the computer vision-enabled quality control space.”

In the future, CamCom intends to further innovate with some of the new computer vision-based product lineup. According to the startup, this will help enterprises become more efficient, reduce human errors, and bring about the higher quality of products.

On the funding, Dev Raman, Partner at Triton, said, “What impressed us about CamCom is that the platform goes beyond data interpretation with a mix of product engineering and predictive and prescriptive analytics to solve critical challenges in any product manufacturing process. Not only do they have a backend software to get to the root cause of problems but also attack the front end automation to provide the best solutions.”

Comments

comments