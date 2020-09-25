Shipskart secured $225K Pre-Series A Funding from Betatron

Shipskart, one of the pioneer e-procurement platforms of the maritime industry has now secured $225000 as pre-series funding from Betatron.

With the help of this new funding, Shipskart would continue to expand its global footprint by establishing aggregator centers in the India and abroad.

“Having been part of the maritime industry for the last 15 years, we understand that procurement is an extremely time-consuming process. This has led to Shipskart’s endeavors to bring all customers, vendors, and service providers on one platform, promoting free and fair business transactions,” says Dhruv Sawhney, CEO & Co-founder, Shipskart.

“Shipskart’s offering to ship owners & operators comes at an opportune time as the industry is embracing digital transformation. With Betatron’s investment and network, we’re excited to help scale their e-procurement solution to key ports across Asia and beyond,” says Matthias Knobloch, Managing Partner of Betatron.