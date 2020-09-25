MobiGarage secured pre-Series A round from US-based SOSV

MobiGarage, a Delhi based mobile service and hardware platform has now secured a undisclosed amount in its ongoing Pre-Series A round from the SOSV.

The company said that it will now going to use the capital for product development and penetration in Tier II and Tier III retail markets, and plans to expand to 20 cities in next 12 months.

“More than 500 million people will get on the internet for the first time in the next three years in India, mainly through low-cost refurbished smartphones. Having found product-market fit and is already profitable, MobiGarage is all set to bring those 500 million people on the path towards digitisation,” said Pulkit Kapoor, Co-founder of MobiGarage.