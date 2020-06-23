Shopify Stores in 2020

Introduction

Starting an online business is somewhat becoming a trend this 2020 because it is easy to do and does not need a huge amount of capital. You can just stay at home and earn extra income. Almost everyone now has a mobile phone making it easier for us to do transactions online. Software developers have worked hard to secure the applications we use and every day, software updates are being released to make it easier to use and to improve their performance. Businesses have also started building their Shopify stores to make shopping more convenient for customers. All of these were made possible by the advancements in our technology.

What is Shopify?

Shopify is one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in 2020. Most businesses start their online stores using Shopify stores. It is easy to use and easy to learn platform where you can upload your products, manage your inventory, and receive orders from customers online.

Transactions online are through debit and credit cards; you will not need to worry on how to set this up as they did all the hard work for you. You will just need to enter your bank account details and Shopify will do the transactions for you.

Shopify services are not free, but if you think about it, it is a small amount of investment for a lot of benefits. This platform will help you reach customers you will not be able to with a physical store. Even if you have a social media page where you sell your products and customers will buy via direct message, you still will not be able to do credit card transactions just like in Shopify stores.

Transactions in Shopify are secured and reliable plus they even offer marketing services to help you promote your business.

How Can I Build My Shopify Store?

The first step will be to sign up for a Shopify account. If you are not knowledgeable about how Shopify works, you can watch tutorials online. There are a lot of resources available through the internet that can help you with your research about Shopify stores. It is important that you know very well what you are planning to commit to so that you will be able to calculate the risks.

After you have signed up and paid for a subscription, you can build your website on your own if you can or hire someone to do it. Because Shopify is popular, there are a lot of freelancers you can hire to help you with your Shopify stores. They can even suggest improvements that will help you or upgrade your customer’s experience. Their services are not free but will be a good investment if you want a customized website.

Now that you have your store all set up, you can now promote your Shopify stores via social media! You can pay for ads if you want to reach a lot of potential customers. After that, you are all set. You are now a certified Shopify store owner.

