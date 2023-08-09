Should you buy PEPE amidst a 40% increase in trading volume?

The potential to provide investors with significant gains is well-known in the world of cryptocurrency. New and innovative projects are continuously appearing, competing to be the next great success story in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrency. Whilst we discuss if you should buy PEPE, there are things one must be acquainted with.

What is PEPE?

Pepe Coin (PEPE), a meme coin created in response to the well-known Pepe the Frog meme, suddenly appeared on the scene. However, the project has big objectives hidden beneath its amusing surface.

With Pepe Coin, users will be able to purchase, sell, and trade digital assets related to well-known internet memes in a decentralised meme marketplace. It has attracted attention and shown promise for rapid growth because of its devoted community and strong social media presence.

However, PEPE hasn’t seen the best few weeks as of late, and the price of the token has only been constantly declining, losing the vast majority of its gains since early July. A recent event on August 8th, though, might indicate that the meme coin is about to flip.

A 47% Rise in PEPE’s Daily Trading Volume

While the majority of currencies on the cryptocurrency market are experiencing a fall in trading activity, PEPE has experienced an increase in trading activity. The daily trading volume of PEPE has increased by more than 40% during the past 24 hours, according to statistics from Coinmarketcap. The daily trading volume of the meme coin increased significantly from $60 million to more than $90 million on the very next day as a result of this sharp increase.

The market price of PEPE seems to struggle at the moment, and the rise in trading volume could indicate that the bulls are finally prepared for a reversal. Additionally, considering the little time span in which this increase happened, it suggests increased participation from the big guns or the bigger investors. Such highs can only mean one thing, the fact that bullish sentiment is making its return among investors. Simply put, investors are buying more PEPE as they strongly believe that they’re getting the best price at which they could load up.

Holders face major losses still

The proportion of holders who are currently sitting in profit has decreased over several weeks, which has been reflected in PEPE. This metric compares the current coin price to the price at which the tokens were most recently transferred. In this manner, a percentage of holders who are currently experiencing profits or losses is calculated.

Current statistics show that only 26% of PEPE investors are profitable. Only 5% of holders are neutral, which means they purchased their tokens at a price similar to what they are currently trading for, which means that 69% of major holders are losing money at the very moment.

So, Is there any coming back from this? A greater percentage of the meme coin’s approximately 135,000 holders might return to making money, though, if the rise in trading activity results in a price reversal. PEPE is currently trading at $0.000001118, down 8.89% over the past week and 1.69% over the previous day. If you’re looking to buy PEPE, now is probably the best time.

Cryptocurrencies like PEPE carry significant risks. No regulatory redress may be available for any losses resulting from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is prone to market risks and is not recognised as a legal tender. Before making any form of investment in PEPE, readers are urged to obtain professional advice when they want to buy PEPE, carefully study the offer document, and any relevant key literature on the subject. Predictions about the cryptocurrency market are speculative, and any investment is made at the readers’ own expense and risk.

