The devastating impact of another nuclear war between the US and Russia!

In recent woes of the release of the Christopher Nolan film ‘Oppenheimer’, the world has been reminded of the tragic biography of Dr Robert Oppenheimer, more commonly known as ‘the father of the Atomic Bomb’. And not long after the anniversaries of the devastating bombings of the towns of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, this year, US Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy or better dubbed RFK Jr., took explained the impact of another nuclear war between the US and Russia.

Why is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. so important now?

The younger Kennedy, a descendant of one of America’s most illustrious political families and the son of former New York senator and attorney general Robert F. Kennedy, has drawn considerable attention lately due to his campaign to defeat President Joe Biden in the Democratic Party’s 2024 primary.

Kennedy attacked the current US foreign policy head-on while outlining his own vision for the world. He claimed that the conflict in Ukraine was the result of the American “creation of a relentless mentality of foreign domination” and that the West was deliberately undermining peace talks in the spring of 2022 in order to overthrow Russia’s authoritarian leader, Vladimir Putin.

RFK Jr. warns the entire world of the dire repercussions of a nuclear war between the United States and Russia. According to one estimate, a war between the two countries might result in more than five billion deaths, including nearly all United States, Europe, Russia, and China residents.

Raving on Twitter about a potential Nuclear Rat-race

In a series of tweets, American presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed his extreme uneasiness regarding the ongoing US-Russia Nuclear war between the US. The candidate for president wrote on Sunday: “How would a nuclear war between US and Russia affect you?”

The aftermath of a full-scale nuclear war between the United States and Russia was depicted in a video that he also provided using non-classified information freely made available to the common public. According to a research document cited in the research documentary film, over five billion people, including nearly all residents of the United States, Europe, Russia, and China, could perish in a war between the United States and Russia. It is unclear how many people could possibly survive such a war, but if it stands even remotely as bad as scientists speculate, then this war would have no winners. Only losers.

Did the Ukraine issue escalate things?

In a follow-up tweet, RFK Jr. emphasises how Biden’s actions over the inculcation of Ukraine in NATO have ultimately forced things to escalate, keeping in mind the nuclear race.

According to RFK Jr., Ukraine and Russia agreed on the terms of a negotiated settlement in March of last year, citing U.S. National Security Council staffer Fiona Hill and former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. In exchange for security guarantees from a number of Western nations, “Russia pledged to withdraw to pre-invasion lines, and Ukraine pledged not to join NATO,” Kennedy explained. He did add, though, that “leaders from Washington and London arrived to scuttle the deal and prolong the war.”

Kennedy claimed last month that by authorising the unilateral order to call up a subset of the reserve forces to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, President Joe Biden is “getting ready for a ground war with Russia.” Some people think that there will soon be or that there has already been a third world war. Russian Security Council deputy secretary Dmitry Medvedev has issued a warning that the NATO alliance’s increased military support for Ukraine brings World War 3 closer than ever and one that starts and escalates with a nuclear war between the US and Russia.

