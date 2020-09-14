SignalX secured $750K investment from 3Lines Venture Capital

SignalX, a Hyderabad based AI governance risk management and compliance startup on Monday, has now secured $750000 in investment from the 3Lines Venture Capital, a US-based early-stage VC.

According to the statement, Rajiv Roy from the 3L Venture Partner will now going to join as the SignalX, Board of Directors team.

Rajiv Roy, Venture Partner at 3Lines and a technology industry veteran, said, “Our investment focus on customer-funded growth and AI-powered innovation strongly aligns with the business operations strategy of SignalX.”

“With this funding, we will be strengthening our core platform and opening up our SaaS application further to enable compliance and risk professionals to leverage AI in running comprehensive analysis and risk assessments with ease, at high-speed, and with high-quality.”