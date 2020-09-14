Dream11 parent secured $225M from Tiger Global, TPG

Dream11’s parent company Dream Sports, on Monday revealed that it had secured $225 million in a primary and secondary investment backed by the TPG, Tiger Global Management, Footpath Ventures, and ChrysCapital.

Talking about the deal, Harsh Jain, CEO, and Co-Founder, Dream Sports said,

“As a homegrown Indian company, we are proud to continue adding value to our 10 crore Indian sports fans, investors, employees, and the overall sports ecosystem in India. In the last two years, we have grown beyond fantasy sports to sports content, merchandise, streaming, experiences, and there is much more to come. Our vision is to ‘Make Sports Better’ for India and Indian fans through sports technology and innovation.”

“We have grown from one to many brands and from 200 Sportans (employees of Dream Sports) to 450 in the last two years” added Bhavit Sheth, COO, and Co-Founder, Dream Sports.

Dream Sports is founded by the Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth and has brands such as FanCode, DreamX, DreamSetGo and Dream11 in its portfolio.