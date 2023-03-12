Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Sparks Concerns Over Financial Stability in the US

On Friday, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) suffered a massive loss and was closed down by California regulators, marking the biggest bank failure in the United States since the 2007-2008 Global Financial Crisis.

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) took control of the bank’s deposits and will now be liquidating the bank’s assets to pay back its depositors. However, it is uncertain how much of the $175 billion in deposits, of which only 11% were insured at the end of 2022, can be recovered for the other customers.

The collapse of SVB has significant implications for the wider financial sector, as depositors rushed to withdraw their funds, leading to a two-day run on the bank. The incident highlights the importance of trust and confidence in maintaining stability in the financial system.

The US Treasury Department, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was keeping a close eye on the situation at SVB, which was scrambling to raise fresh capital after suffering massive losses. The company reported a $1.8 billion loss after selling treasury bonds that had bled in value due to rapidly increasing interest rates to meet its deposit obligations.

The resulting loss triggered a stock sell-off that saw the bank’s shares plummet by 69% in pre-market trading before trading was halted, further triggering widespread customer withdrawals.

Yellen stated during a US House Ways and Means Committee hearing that she was monitoring the situation closely, saying, “when banks experience financial losses, it is and should be a matter of concern.”

SVB Bank’s Massive Losses

SVB’s failed attempt to raise $2.25 billion by issuing fresh shares to meet its capital requirement positions resulted in the bank’s closure by California regulators and the FDIC’s takeover. The bank’s main office in Santa Clara, California, and its 17 branches in California and Massachusetts will reopen on Monday, with all insured depositors able to withdraw funds at the same time.

The collapse of SVB serves as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of the financial system and the need for strong regulatory oversight to prevent similar crises in the future.