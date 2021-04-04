SINGAPORE RAISES VOICE AGAINST COVID-19 SCAMS

The Interpol along with their allied countries have decided to first come up with a method to observe and decide how to handle these issues. They have also decided to first study the flow of revenue and how it supports these crimes all over the world. They were also noted to have noticed a huge increase in scams concerning the covid-19 vaccines where consumers were seen to have been cheated after they were promised their dose of vaccines. These scams were also rumored to have possible financial links with Singapore and other major financial hubs.

In a statement to the press the Interpol has stated that, currently, there were no online platforms from which vaccine can be bought and people lacking this understanding and living in deep fear of the pandemic were the ones who were noted to have been most frequently scammed. These so-called fraudsters and scammers were observed to have created fake websites that preached of having world recognition or international organizations backing them. They use the logos of major pharma companies that are approved to produce covid-19 vaccines which makes the people more convinced about the legitimacy of the website. Fake sites and messages asking for donations for people affected by covid-19 have seen a huge rise this last year. Along with money people are also at risk of losing their identity and data.

Interpol also reported that several countries had seized thousands of fake vaccines after its manufacturing premises were raided and many suspects were reported to have been arrested following an alert from Interpol. Police bodies all over the world have decided to organize a global virtual meeting with its other allied countries to discuss the threats, dangers and also to come up with steps to tackle this issue, as well as help people, avoid getting scammed.