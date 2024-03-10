On Thursday, Rivian unveiled the much-awaited R2 and the unexpected R3, but up until then, we were only able to see the vehicles in isolation on stage. A new video has surfaced that shows these vehicles traveling on public roads alongside regular vehicles, providing a better visual comparison of size as well as a glimpse of the vehicles in motion in the sunshine. Comparisons there are less significant because Rivian revealed all of the R2’s dimensions during its introduction. Though somewhat different in design, with a less aerodynamic but higher back-end, we know it will be somewhat closer in size than the Model Y, except being slightly taller and slightly shorter.

Even yet, it’s still pleasant to see it moving at a speed greater than one mile per hour, on its own, and alongside other vehicles. Even if we’ve previously witnessed it in person and on stage, it can be difficult to accurately estimate a car’s size when you’re surrounded by a large number of people and are only able to see two new models in isolation from other well-known automobiles. The films were shot outside the Rivian South Coast Theater, which hosted the reveal event, amid Laguna Beach’s bright weather. The vehicles were traveling on Pacific Coast Highway just in front of Main Beach, which is normally a busy location with plenty of other automobiles. When you’re attempting to go through, this is frustrating. This is useful for comparing automobiles with one another, but it annoys you if you’re rushing to an event on time.

R3X and R2: Unveiled in Rivian Forums

Two videos, one of which shows both vehicles driving and the R3X loading onto a car trailer, were gathered on Rivian Forums after the first one was shared on Reddit. The source of the videos is unknown. They are embedded below. The R3X is shown in the first video, followed by the R2 (the white vehicle that is following the R3X in the first half of the clip is an R1, not an R2).

Unfortunately, we only get to see the R3X driving away from us for a large portion of the video (mostly hidden behind a gas station sign that shows gas at up to $5.49/gallon, considerably more than the 23 cents/kWh, or roughly $1/gal equivalent, which I pay when I charge off-peak at home nearby). It’s also on a section of the road with a lot of crests, and it has no neighbors until the very end of the video when it appears to be considerably shorter than the trailing R1 and perhaps a bit shorter than the tiny truck across the street.

Our greatest overall view is provided by the second video, which shows the R3 traveling up and past before getting up close on a narrower, flatter route. And the lucky riders inside the theater appear to be having a great time thanks to it or at least the group of people taking pictures of it in front of the theater. It appears rather intimidating from the front as it pulls up, and if you were to look at it alone, you might easily mistake it for an R1.

Comparing Sizes: R3X and Other Vehicles

However, its modest size becomes readily obvious when observing the surrounding automobiles. It appears to be much smaller than the Model Y next to it and the R1 behind it. As it passes sedans, small SUVs, compact vans, and trucks, its “something between a hatchback and a crossover” form factor becomes increasingly more obvious. The resemblance to the Scion xB, another oddball, boxy vehicle that fell in between the “small SUV/compact car” classifications, is especially noteworthy. You can notice how much bigger the R1S is in comparison to the R3 near the end of the video.

Regarding more size comparisons, a user examined an image of the R3X and concluded that it was somewhat shorter than a Golf GTI, although a little taller. According to this estimation, it is even shorter than the Volvo EX30 and Bolt EV, and a full ~20 inches (!) shorter than the Ioniq 5, with which it has been compared frequently because of its design and dimensions. Even though there is only one official image of the prototype used in this comparison, it is a good one because it shows the car from a side-on perspective. We can also make a reasonable, if not exact, estimate because we know the tire size and the car’s wheelbase (2,799mm/110.2in).