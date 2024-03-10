Instagram, the well-known photo and video sharing website, offers more than simply eye-catching images to look through these days. To keep users interested, the programme is always changing, adding games and secret features. One such hidden gem that is artfully placed within the programme is the traditional game of Pong. We’ll walk you through how to access and play the Instagram hidden Pong game in this post.

Step 1: Update the Instagram App

Make sure you have the most recent version of the Instagram app on your phone before exploring the world of hidden games. Updates are a common way for developers to add new features while maintaining a smooth user experience. Go to the app store on your device, look up Instagram, and update it if needed.

Step 2: Open the Instagram App

Open your device’s Instagram app after it has been updated. If you haven’t logged in yet, enter your credentials to log in.

Step 3: How to Play the Hidden Pong Game on Instagram

Tapping on any emoji received in an Instagram direct message will launch the pong game. The game looks like the T-Rex game that is available when the internet is shut down and is integrated into Google Chrome. In addition to let you do more on Instagram than just share reels and post content, the new secret pong game is a great way to keep users interested. This is the game’s gameplay.

Any friend can send you a direct message (DM) on Instagram. Send any emoji that you would want to use for pong. When you tap on the emoji, a bouncing ball will appear. To score, you can strike the bouncing ball with the slider that is located on the bottom. You will score one point after each hit. The speed of the game will increase after every five hits.

Step 4: Share Your Experience and Challenge Friends

Playing Pong on Instagram fosters social interaction in addition to personal satisfaction. Once you’ve finished playing, email direct invites or share the game in your Stories to challenge your friends. This gives your Instagram experience a more engaging touch and may encourage healthy rivalry among your followers.

In summary

Instagram’s hidden Pong game gives the platform a lighthearted twist while providing users with a vintage gaming experience inside the recognisable UI. You may simply uncover and enjoy this hidden gem by following these instructions, which will add a new level of functionality to your Instagram usage. Now go ahead and update your app, look around the effects collection, and start playing Pong!