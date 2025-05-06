As of today May 5, 2025 Skype is officially signing off for good. It’s a bit surreal, isn’t it? For over two decades, Skype helped us make calls across the world, long before video meetings became part of daily life. But now, Microsoft has decided it’s time to move on, shifting its focus completely to Microsoft Teams.

The good news? Microsoft isn’t just leaving you hanging. They’re steering users toward Microsoft Teams and making it super easy to transition. You can log in using your Skype account, and once you do, all your chats, contacts, and important stuff should be there waiting for you. Think of it like moving to a new apartment a little different layout, but all your furniture came along for the ride.

One of the biggest perks you’ll notice right away is scale. Skype was perfect for small chats up to about 20 people. Teams? It can host 10,000 participants in a single meeting. That’s next-level. Whether you’re running webinars, big team sessions, or managing a community, Teams has the tools: file sharing, live document editing, strong security, and integrations with apps like OneDrive, SharePoint, Office, and Trello.

Here’s a quick guide:

1. Open Skype and click the three dots near your name.

2. Head to Settings > Account & Profile > Your Account.

3. This opens a browser tab Skype’s web portal.

4. You’ll find export options there. Choose what you’d like:

* Contacts (.csv) — a list of your people.

* Caller ID Numbers (.csv)— if you saved any phone info.

* Chat history and files (.zip)— all your past convos and shared files.

5. Hit Submit Request and wait. It might take a little while depending on how much you have.

6. Once it’s ready, download the file to your device and you’re good to go.

Top Skype Alternatives in 2025

If Teams doesn’t feel like the right fit for you, no worries there are plenty of solid apps out there, depending on how you like to communicate.

Google Meet

Google Meet is great if you’re already in the Google ecosystem. It supports up to 100 people on a free plan, and you get handy tools like screen sharing, real-time captions, and meeting recording. Just keep in mind free group calls over 3 people are limited to 60 minutes.

Zoom:

Zoom is still one of the most recognizable names. Even the free version gives you 100 participants and essential features like virtual whiteboards, screen sharing, and chat. The main limitation? 40-minute time limits on free group meetings. If you need longer sessions, paid plans start around $13/month.

Webex:

Webex (by Cisco) offers many of the same features as Zoom with strong focus on privacy and reliability. The free plan supports 100 attendees and includes a 40-minute cap. If you upgrade (starting at $12/month), you’ll get AI features like meeting summaries, live polls, and support for up to 1,000 attendees perfect for bigger events.

Discord

Discord has grown far beyond gaming. It’s great for casual users and smaller teams, offering calls for up to 25 people, no time limits, screen sharing, breakout rooms, and even call recording. The free version is full-featured, and paid plans at $5 or $10/month are super affordable.

Slack

While Slack is known more for messaging, its Huddle feature lets teams hop into quick audio or video calls. Free plans support one-on-one huddles; paid plans (from $7/month) let you invite up to 50 people, share your screen, and collaborate more easily.

Signal

Signal is ideal if privacy is your top priority. It supports encrypted calls with up to 50 people, and doesn’t sell ads, track data, or charge fees. It’s simple, secure, and totally free, backed by donations instead of subscriptions.

Other Solid Choices:

* WhatsApp & Messenger: Great for small group calls with strong encryption.

* FaceTime: Excellent if you’re using iPhones or Macs supports up to 32 people with sharp video quality.

Skype may be wrapping up, but this isn’t the end it’s a new beginning. Whether you move to Teams, try Zoom, or explore a new app altogether, you’ve got more options (and better features) than ever before.

Just don’t forget to export your data, pick the platform that feels right for you, and keep on connecting. After all, the way we communicate keeps evolving and that’s something to be excited about.