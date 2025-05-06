President Donald Trump is diving headfirst into the world of digital assets this May, with a pair of headline-grabbing events that promise to raise millions and stir plenty of controversy. One targets ultra-wealthy political donors; the other appeals to crypto-savvy meme coin holders. Together, they’re reshaping what political fundraising can look like in 2025.

The first event on the calendar is a high-profile dinner set for May 5, hosted by the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. and headlined by venture capitalist and tech commentator David Sacks. The price tag: $1.5 million per plate, making it one of the most expensive political fundraisers ever held in the U.S.

Sacks, a vocal supporter of deregulating crypto and AI, has become an influential figure in tech and policy circles and a rising star among Trump’s donor base. Industry insiders credit him with helping shift conservative policy attitudes toward embracing blockchain innovation and artificial intelligence development.

Although Trump can’t seek a third term, MAGA Inc. continues to raise funds to support his political influence, down-ballot candidates, and policy advocacy. Critics, however, are questioning how the proceeds will actually be used.

May 22: A Blockchain-Based Gala for Meme Coin Holders

Later in the month, Trump is turning the traditional fundraising model on its head. On May 22, his D.C.-area golf club will host an invite-only gala but there’s a twist. This time, admission is based not on dollars, but on holdings of a meme cryptocurrency called $TRUMP.

The event is structured like a contest: the top 220 $TRUMP token holders will be invited to the dinner, and the top 25 will receive VIP perks like a private reception and even a “White House tour.”

Since the event was announced, the token has surged more than 50%, creating massive paper gains for early investors. But it’s also raised a red flag for ethics watchdogs.

Groups like Accountable.US are sounding the alarm over the lack of transparency in crypto fundraising. Because wallets are pseudonymous, it’s impossible to verify whether foreign nationals or otherwise ineligible donors are using tokens to gain access to Trump.

Adding fuel to the fire: the fine print says Trump’s attendance isn’t guaranteed, and if the event is canceled, attendees will receive a Trump-themed NFT instead. Critics call it a glorified cash grab; supporters say it’s an innovative way to reward grassroots engagement.

According to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, nearly 80% of $TRUMP’s supply is held by wallets linked to Trump-affiliated entities. The project has already generated over $324 million in trading fees, much of which is funneled back to insiders via the token’s built-in fee mechanism.

Project leaders have agreed to a 90-day lockup, temporarily restricting sales of their own tokens. But that hasn’t quieted speculation that the entire venture is more about profit than politics with some critics even calling it a “Ponzi scheme in a red hat.”

Controversial crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun, who’s currently facing legal action from the SEC, has disclosed a $75 million stake in a Trump-aligned crypto project.

Sun is allegedly in settlement talks with regulators, but his financial closeness to Trump-branded tokens is bringing fresh eyes especially in the midst of calls for stricter enforcement in digital asset fundraising.

With tech-savvy donors like David Sacks helping shape the message, Trump’s political machine is pitching itself as the pro-crypto, pro-AI alternative in Washington.

Whether you view it as cutting-edge fundraising or a new era of political grifting, Trump’s crypto experiment is capturing attention and dollars. He’s successfully blending the hype of meme coins with the structure of high-stakes politics, tapping into a digital gold rush that could redefine campaign finance.