Skyrim Anniversary Edition Launched on Nintendo eShop

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that has been played by millions of people for over a decade. It’s now back in the spotlight with the release of the Skyrim Anniversary Edition on the Nintendo eShop. Skyrim was originally released on November 11th, 2011, and it has managed to sell over 20 million copies worldwide. The game has been available on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, and now Nintendo Switch. It is a single-player RPG set in an open-world environment with the player taking on the role of an adventurer and hero who can explore at will.

New quests, foes, weapons and more await you in Tamriel – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is out now on #NintendoSwitch! Upgrade now, or buy the complete bundle: https://t.co/VA2HthEK0r pic.twitter.com/2iiWl5QvJM — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 29, 2022

Skyrim is a game that has become a phenomenon in the gaming world. It is an open-world RPG with a vast landscape, Skyrim has been called one of the most influential games for its magnitude and popularity. The game was first released in 2011 and it has since been ported to many other platforms, but this anniversary edition will be the first time that it is available on Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch version of Skyrim will come with all three DLCs and some new features like motion controls, amiibo support, and exclusive items.

