Discounts on Tablets – Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live now and there are several products ranging from smartphones to fridges to appliances to fashion products that are a part of the sale which will be sold at heavy discounts.

Alongside smartphones, we have also witnessed a certain increase in demand for tablets with many users especially students and also artists. At this time, we have a lot of tablets coming with the best compelling features, and also it’s been sold on different pricing starting from budget level pricing and going all the way up to flagship level tablets too.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale – Deals on Tablets

Here is the list of deals available on tablets for this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, do checkout:

Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet for Rs. 17,699

This tablet comes with a bigger 10.1-inch screen and also you get an 8MP rear single camera with a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. The tablet has been powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and also it features a bigger battery of up to 7000 mAh.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet for Rs. 13.449

This is a new laptop coming with a bigger 10.3-inch display on the front side with the support for Full HD resolution and on the processor side, this tablet comes with a MediaTek Helio P22T processor. The powerful processor has been coupled with a faster 2GB of RAM alongside 32GB of internal storage and also you get an option to upgrade the storage to 128GB. Also, you get a somewhat bigger 5000 mAh battery.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet for Rs. 23,999

If you are having an extra budget of above Rs. 20,000 then this Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet could be the most recommendable tablet for you. Here the tablet features a bigger 11-inch screen which supports a peak resolution of 2K resolution and a Color DEpth of 16.7 million.

The tablet features a dual-tone metal design and is only 7.5mm thin. The tablet features a powerful MediaTek Helio G90T chipset which is coupled with a faster 6GB RAM and also 128GB of internal storage and can be expanded to 256GB of internal storage as well.

The tablet also features a bigger screen so to provide enough juice to this bigger screen, the tablet is embedded with a bigger 7,700 mAh battery which is capable to last up to 15 hours on “PlayBack Time”.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for Rs. 10,999

If you are looking for a Samsung Galaxy Tablet then this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite can be a great choice for you to go with! Here this tablet comes with a little smaller 8.7-inch screen. The main downside is that this display doesn’t come with the support FHD resolution.

Samsung has added other multimedia features like support for Doly Atmos Speakers and also the speaker provides a great audio output. The tablet features a bigger 5,100 mAh battery and comes with a MediaTek 8768T chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage option too.

On the rear rise, we get to see an 8MP single camera and on the front side, we have a single 2MP camera for attending video call conferences.

Other tablets available at a discount

Alongside these mentioned tablets, we also have other tablets which are being sold for discounted pricing: