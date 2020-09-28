Smallcase secured $14M in Series B round led by DSP Group

Smallcase, a Bangalore-based capital markets infrastructure, has now secured $14 million in Series B funding round backed by the DSP Group along with existing investors, which includes the Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, WEH Ventures, and Beenext.

Smallcase are model portfolios of ETFs and stocks that are created and managed by registered entities and individuals.

“Our mission is to develop simple and transparent investment products for the Indian retail investor, and in the last few years, we have built a very unique brand and have some of India’s most respected financial institutions as strategic partners to further this goal,” said Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO, smallcase.

“With complete transparency and control, an investor can build a long-term portfolio with smallcases. We will continue to develop and enable more innovative and relevant investment products for individual investors in India,” said Anugrah Shrivastava, Founder and CIO, smallcase.