The Smart School Conference is set to convene on 21st – 22nd May, 2024 at Crowne Plaza Al Waha Riyadh, bringing together key stakeholders, educators, policymakers, and innovators from around the globe to chart the future of education in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

With the gracious support of over 15 sponsors, 26 distinguished speakers, and partnerships with more than 19 media outlets and supporting associations, this landmark event promises to be a transformative experience for all involved.

Under the visionary leadership of IBEForuM, this conference aims to revolutionize education in Saudi Arabia by embracing innovative approaches, leveraging technology, and fostering collaboration across borders. By focusing on key pillars such as redefined educational paradigms, substantial investments in high-caliber education, advocacy for STEM disciplines, and the promotion of continuous learning, the conference seeks to propel Saudi Arabia towards its ambitious Vision 2030 goals.

Key highlights of the event include:

In-depth discussions on redefining educational approaches to meet the demands of the future economy.

Showcasing innovative technologies and solutions to enhance learning outcomes.

Empowering women in education and leadership roles to drive societal progress.

Promoting entrepreneurship and innovation among students to foster economic growth.

Advocating for STEM education to cultivate a skilled workforce for the digital age.

Spotlighting successful international collaborations and partnerships in education.

As Saudi Arabia continues its journey towards economic diversification and knowledge-based development, events like the Smart School Conference play a crucial role in shaping the educational landscape and preparing future generations to excel in a rapidly evolving world.

About IBEForuM:-IBEForuM is an International Organization with the goal of empowering global leaders to carve a better future.