Smart Start: What Web Hosting is Best for Startups?

So you’ve decided to create a website for your business. That’s great! Having a website is a great way of promoting a growing brand.

With the help of the right CMS, creating websites has become easier than ever, even without any programming knowledge. However, to make sure your website aligns with your needs and budget, you will need to choose a suitable web hosting option.

Shared hosting, VPS hosting, and Cloud hosting are among the most popular hosting options for startup websites. If you’re stuck wondering about your choice between the three, don’t worry! This article will help you decide what’s best for you.

Shared Web Hosting

Shared hosting is the cheapest and the most popular among the three. Because of its price and ease of use, absolute beginners prefer to start with this hosting plan.

How does it work?

Every website hosted on a shared hosting server takes a share of its available resources. This means that a website’s resource consumption can directly affect other sites on that same server. With this in mind, service providers have a way of controlling every website’s resource usage.

The Good

Cheap. Shared hosting plans are the cheapest out there. You can purchase a hosting plan as low as $3 a month! While there are cheap and efficient cloud hosting options out there, shared hosting lets you go easy on your budget.

Easy to maintain. Server updates are usually handled by your service provider. All you have to maintain is your website files.

Easy to setup. You don’t have to worry about the server’s configuration. No management required, just upload your website and you’re good to go!

The Bad

It is shared. Your website’s performance depends on other users. What’s more, downtimes and security breaches can put every website on the server in danger.

Limited flexibility. Most settings come pre-configured. The lack of customization options might be a problem for more advanced users.

Who is it for?

Beginners will find shared hosting fits their needs the most due to its ease of use and low pricing. However, it can’t handle an increase in web traffic very well. So if you’re tight on budget and don’t expect to have a high number of visitors, shared hosting might be an efficient choice.

VPS Hosting

This hosting option combines the freedom of having a dedicated server and the cost-efficiency of shared hosting.

How does it work?

VPS hosting works by imitating the behavior of a dedicated server while operating in a virtual environment. Resources within a server are divided equally to create virtual servers for every website. As a result, other websites running on the same physical server will not affect your performance.

The Good

Better security. Since every website operates in its own enclosed environment, a security breach on one website only affects one virtual server. Other websites will not be affected.

Better performance. Every virtual server has pre-allocated resources. The resources of your virtual server are not available to anyone else, resulting in better performance.

More flexible. You have sole control over your virtual server. This gives you the freedom to install tools and configure the server according to your taste. In fact, some providers allow you to choose your own operating system!

The Bad

Harder to maintain. Having complete control means doing maintenance by yourself. It is up to you to update the tools and applications that you use.

Limited upgrades. VPS upgrades are limited to the hardware constraints of the physical server hosting it.

Who is it for?

VPS hosting is great for websites with high internet traffic. It has better security and performance compared to shared hosting. Therefore, VPS hosting is a great choice of upgrade once your business gains more traffic.

In addition, if you plan to create a website that handles business transactions, VPS hosting might be a better startup.

Cloud Hosting

This type of hosting is a relatively new practice, which utilizes the technology of cloud computing for web hosting. This results in better performance and a decrease in technical issues and limitations.

How does it work?

Cloud hosting works much like VPS hosting. The only difference being, instead of storing your website in a single environment, your website is distributed across multiple servers.

This approach minimizes downtime. Even when a server in the cluster fails, your website will not be affected.

The Good

More reliable. You’ll face fewer downtime issues. If one server fails, there are plenty more of them to compensate.

Better performance. Since your website is distributed across different physical servers, a large number of users can access your site at the same time with minimal to no performance loss.

Great flexibility. You aren’t bound to a physical server’s boundaries. This means that the number of upgrades is mostly dependant on you.

The Bad

Less secure. Cloud hosting is secure. However, security may still be compromised as your data will be stored in different locations.

Requires advanced knowledge. Cloud hosting is not easy to setup. You need to know how cloud computing works in order to efficiently make use of it.

Who is it for?

Cloud hosting is a great hosting solution for a business that requires efficiency. When you notice your website’s traffic increasing rapidly, consider upgrading to cloud hosting for better performance.

Wrapping Up: What’s the best for startups?

Shared hosting is the most popular choice for startups. When you get a better understanding of your monthly traffic, you can start thinking about an upgrade.

When your business grows in size, you can start considering VPS hosting for more flexibility. Not only will this increase your performance, but your customization options will also expand.

Cloud hosting provides you with customizability and unparalleled performance. Whether as a starting option or something to upgrade towards, the largest downside of this option is the price.

Overall, your choice depends on your expectations. If it seems hard to anticipate the traffic of your site, consider choosing a plan that allows you to upgrade easily and intuitively.