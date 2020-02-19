Log In Register
Bangalore-Based Voonik Looks To Help Build Bangladesh’s First Unicorn

AvatarDev Chinnappa
BusinessIndia NewsStartups

E-commerce startup, Voonik recently partnered with ShopUp, a social platform that allows small-scale entrepreneurs in Bangladesh set up storefronts on Facebook. 

On Tuesday, Sujayath Ali, the founder and CEO of Voonik, released on Twitter that himself and Navaneetha Krishnan would join the fledgling Bangladesh-based startup as co-founders. This would be in addition to the current team consisting of co-founders Siffat Sarwar, Afeef Zaman, and CTO Ataur Chowdhury. 

(Image: entrackr.com)

Voonik becomes the second e-commerce firm to be consolidated with a relatively smaller foreign entity after ShopClues  recently merged with Singapore-based Qoo10. The Sequoia-backed fashion vendor hopes its contribution will help ShopUp skyrocket to become Bangladesh’s first Unicorn. 

