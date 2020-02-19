Bangalore-Based Voonik Looks To Help Build Bangladesh’s First Unicorn

E-commerce startup, Voonik recently partnered with ShopUp, a social platform that allows small-scale entrepreneurs in Bangladesh set up storefronts on Facebook.

Some news. Voonik is joining hands with ShopUp, a rocketship startup from Bangladesh. @hinava and I are joining as Cofounders – and we are incredibly excited about working with @Afeef_Zaman , @ataurRc and @SiffatSarwar to help build what will be Bangladesh's first Unicorn. — Sujayath Ali (@sujayath) February 18, 2020

On Tuesday, Sujayath Ali, the founder and CEO of Voonik, released on Twitter that himself and Navaneetha Krishnan would join the fledgling Bangladesh-based startup as co-founders. This would be in addition to the current team consisting of co-founders Siffat Sarwar, Afeef Zaman, and CTO Ataur Chowdhury.

Voonik becomes the second e-commerce firm to be consolidated with a relatively smaller foreign entity after ShopClues recently merged with Singapore-based Qoo10. The Sequoia-backed fashion vendor hopes its contribution will help ShopUp skyrocket to become Bangladesh’s first Unicorn.

Comments

comments