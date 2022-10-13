Snapchat adds new AR lens which will help you to try and buy Halloween costumes

It’s Halloween time and we have a lot of exciting stuff coming up for this festive season. Although for this festive season, we have Snapchat which has launched a new AR lens that can be utilized to find and buy Halloween costumes that can for Halloween parties and events.

Snapchat adds new AR Lens for this Halloween Season

Talking more about this new augmented reality lens, Snapchat will be allowing you to digitally put on these Halloween outfits which are heavily inspired by the current popular programs and movies that have been involved in helping to shape pop culture as we know it.

Yes, you read it right! Now, with the Snapchat app, you will be able to buy these costumes. Characters and costumes heavily inspired by popular witch-based movies and TV shows like Harry Potter, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Hocus Pocus, Transformers, Power Rangers, and more titles are also included.

Going with a report coming from Snap, where they have reportedly performed a survey with a consulting firm called Ipsos.

With the survey, they reportedly concluded by discovering that the most common reason individuals use augmented reality is for shopping. Indeed, there is an increasing number of merchants and businesses who are moving into introducing augmented reality technologies in their platforms which will be helping them to allow the users to try on the things they’re selling.

Snap has been a massively growing platform when it comes to showcasing the best AR try-on capabilities for some time now. Back in August, Snapchat again made its way to headlines after they added the opportunity for businesses to connect their catalogs to their AR Lens experiences on the app.

Furthermore, it’s been again said that Snapchat will be working on developing ever further capabilities for augmented reality purchasing. So, we will have to wait and see what will we get to see in the coming future.

How to use this Snapchat AR lens?

To get started with using this lens on the application, you just need to simply select full-body features to shop for Halloween costumes on Snapchat. After shooting this AR lens, Snapchat’s newly developed computer vision technology will be trying to superimpose the product picture onto your body in the shot, and you may then shoot a Snap and share it with your friends.

The Halloween try-on Lenses may be found on the Disguise Costumes account. Utilize Snapchat’s Lens Explorer to look for particular programs or movie titles.