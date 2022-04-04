Snoop Dogg has dropped a new music video filmed entirely in the metaverse.

On April 1, rapper Snoop Dogg released a new music video for his song “House I Built,” which features a metaverse avatar of himself. The new Death Row Records owner filmed the entire video in a Snoop-themed area called the ‘Snoopverse,’ expressing his enthusiasm for the developing realm of Web3 technology, which includes NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other virtual spaces.

The Sandbox metaverse, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based game software and venture capital company, produced the music video, which also includes DJ Steve Aoki. It was created with content-creation tools from The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based game metaverse, such as VoxEdit and Game Maker.

Snoop Dogg connects the trajectory of his career and life, which he created from the ground up in the actual world, with the creation of his ‘Snoopverse’ in the virtual world in “House I Built.”

In a statement, he added, “Whether, in the Metaverse or the universe, it’s about keeping it real, being yourself, and making the most of every opportunity.” The song is off his most recent album, BODR, which was released in February 2022 on Death Row Records.

Due to its user-friendly qualities and play-to-earn blockchain version, which allows users to build their own avatars and access the different locations, hubs, and games on the crypto-driven metaverse, platforms like The Sandbox are swiftly gaining favour among artists and content creators.

“We are building a new entertainment platform where artists, talents of all kinds, and brands can access a new generation of consumers that own collect digital properties like LAND and digital memorabilia moments,” Arthur Madrid, CEO and co-founder of The Sandbox, remarked in an announcement.

Celebrities like Snoop Dogg are paving the way for a fully digital future in which musicians may construct avatars that can perform special concerts for their followers and build a whole universe dedicated to their personal brand. “Snoop’s new, first-of-its-kind, Metaverse music video ‘House I Built’ provides a tangible example today but there is more coming very soon,” Sandbox CEO communicated in the statement.

Here is a link to the video –

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., better known by his stage name Snoop Dogg (formerly Snoop Doggy Dogg and briefly Snoop Lion), is a rapper, songwriter, media personality, actor, and entrepreneur from the United States. His career began in 1992, when he appeared on Dr. Dre’s debut solo single, “Deep Cover,” and then on The Chronic, Dre’s debut solo album. Broadus has sold over 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million internationally since his debut.