Why apple wants you to subscribe to your iPhone (everything you need to know about apple iPhone subscription)

Apple’s upcoming iPhone hardware subscription service will increase revenue from the company’s massive user base. Also, to lessen its dependency on partners, the corporation is developing its own financial infrastructure.

Apple Inc. is developing an iPhone hardware subscription service that will revolutionise the purchasing process by allowing users to lease their gadget and upgrade to a new model every year. Apple’s rationale for doing this, as with other similar businesses, is simple: make more money.

At the moment, only the most ardent Apple devotees get new iPhones every year. The majority of customers only update when they believe it is required. The following are some of the most common reasons:

The screen is cracked, and it would be more cost-effective to purchase a new gadget.

The phone is so ancient that it is unable to operate the most recent version of iOS or a popular new app.

It’s time to upgrade to a larger display or additional storage.

And, certainly, a new iPhone design can be appealing enough to make it worthwhile.

Every three years, the average iPhone owner changes their device. That’s a lower frequency than it was a decade ago, when carriers would push subsidies and discounts every two years.

The average iPhone sales price, according to Counterpoint Research, is around $825. Every three years, Apple earns a little more than $800 from the average iPhone purchaser.

That is why Apple is developing a subscription service. What if it could raise that $800 to over $1,000, allowing you to resell the old phone on the secondary market?

Apple has the ability to do so. Allow me to break it down for you. I’ll use the starting costs for the iPhone 13, Pro, and Pro Max—$799, $999, and $1,099—as examples, and monthly price points of $35, $45, and $50 (I chose these levels because they undercut the old iPhone Upgrade Program pricing by a few dollars—more on that below).

In comparison to the upfront purchase, here’s how much Apple would make from the monthly membership over three years:

iPhone 13 ($35/month): $1,260 over three years instead of $799

iPhone 13 Pro ($45/month): $1,620 instead of $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max ($50/month): $1,800 instead of $1,099

People are now able to make a lot more money each customer. Customers would also benefit from not having to pay hundreds of dollars up front for a new iPhone. They would also receive the most recent model every year rather than every three years.

If the programme is linked to Apple’s high-margin Apple One digital services packages and AppleCare, the corporation may generate more money.

Apple will benefit from the continual influx of older phones, which it can turn around and sell again, even if it charges less per month than my suggested levels. The corporation also makes 40 percent or more on iPhone hardware, making it a profitable business to grow.

Because you are spreading out the purchase of the iPhone over 24 months, the iPhone Upgrade Program and carrier instalment plans rely on the financing strategy. When you’ve finished paying off the device, it’ll be yours forever. One snag is that once you’ve paid off half of the item, you can swap it out if you like (after 12 months).

Because you are paying a price that is not simply the cost of the iPhone divided over two years, the iPhone hardware subscription is more like a lease. You’re paying off a percentage of the iPhone’s value, but you’ll never own it completely. And, just like with a car lease, you can replace it when a new version is out.