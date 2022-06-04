Snoop Dogg To Open Bored Ape NFT-Themed Dessert Restaurant

This spring, the first cafe based on a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT opened in Los Angeles. It was called Bored & Hungry. The group that ran that restaurant is now working with musician and NFT fan Snoop Dogg to open a second restaurant with the same theme.

Snoop Dogg and Food Fighters Universe, a company started by Andy Nguyen, Kevin Seo, and Phillip Huynh, plan to open Dr. Bombay’s Sweet Exploration in Los Angeles. It will be an “immersive retail dessert experience.”

Dr. Bombay is the name that Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has given to his Bored Ape Yacht Club character. The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a popular collection of Ethereum NFTs. It has 10,000 different avatars of bored cartoon apes. So far, trading on the secondary market for NFTs has brought in more than $2.1 billion.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a project by Yuga Labs that gives NFT holders the freedom to make money off of their photos. Because of this, Bored Apes have been featured on clothing, beer, and marijuana packaging, as well as in virtual band projects and possible film and TV projects.

In other words, Snoop’s dessert restaurant is not an “official” Bored Ape restaurant built by Yuga Labs, but it is perfectly legal for the rapper to use his own NFT image for it. An NFT is a proof that you own something, like a digital picture of an ape in this case. It also gives you access to a community of other owners, commercial rights, and other benefits.

The upcoming dessert store is followed by Bored & Hungry. Its branding and decor are based on the Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs, which Decrypt learned about when it went to the café in April. Food Fighters Universe wants to make its own NFTs that will bring many benefits to the area around its restaurants.

Snoop Dogg has already made a name for himself in the NFT business. He owns the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and has worked on projects like The Sandbox on Ethereum and Clay Nation on Cardano. He also made NFTs that looked like the popular meme Nyan Cat.

The rapper also says he is Cozomo de’ Medici, a Crypto Twitter figure and NFT collector with a collection of CryptoPunks, Art Blocks, and XCOPY works worth more than a million dollars. Cordell Broadus, Snoop’s son, goes by the Twitter name Champ Medici and is also a part of the restaurant business.

Cordell said in a statement, “Food Fighters Universe connects food and Web3 and makes a road with real-world value for NFTs.” “It’s the future of the restaurant business, and my dad and I can’t wait to join the team and use our experience to bring Dr. Bombay to life.”