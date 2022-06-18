Social networking platform purchases NFT worth $1,24 million as its brand ambassador

NFTs have reached a tipping point as a result of celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon, as well as large organizations investing heavily in the digital space. Many people are starting to wonder what the big issue is, and it’s difficult to blame them.

To start using the network, users had to travel back to 2014, when the first non-fungible token (NFT) was established on the blockchain. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, may be used to verify the integrity of digital assets. NFTs are a kind of blockchain token. Tokens like this one are an excellent method to safeguard digital assets while also rewarding the proper individuals.

Some of the world’s most well-known investors have spent tens of millions of dollars on enterprises that defy the odds in their pursuit of financial success. Many individuals love the freedom of expression, the sense of community, and the capacity to interact in the virtual world that digital avatars bring.

Btok, an online social network that connects customers with blockchain-related companies, is projected to have a significant influence on the industry. Users of the Btok system will be able to communicate with other blockchain fans and investors, as well as track the project’s development, in the same way as NFTs do.

The most expensive Non-Fungible Tokens from Bored Ape Yacht Club are exclusively offered to platforms that have built cutting-edge blockchain-compliant technology. The new Ape #7537 brand ambassador assumes a rare specimen persona while wearing a bandolier and seems uninterested in the blockchain-powered social networking site Ape #7537. (one of just two in the whole collection). This Ape fetched $1,024,000 in Ether at the time of its auction, for a total of 1,240,000 Ether.

It’s a popular network because it allows users to post anything they want without the worry of being filtered or restricted in any way. The Btok platform now has over 10 million users and over 1 million businesses, giving it a great entry point into the world of blockchain technology.

Btok is attempting to connect the whole blockchain ecosystem for the benefit of its users and project owners. By incorporating instant messaging into the blockchain network, users will be able to take full use of the many opportunities that this platform provides (IM). Users will be able to participate in bitcoin airdrops in addition to moving bitcoins between accounts.

The ease of use and compatibility with mobile devices running iOS or Android are two important selling points for this social networking platform. All you have to do to join the Btok blockchain community is enter your phone number. Btok is currently available to anybody who wants to use it. It is linked to over a thousand different organizations in total.