Baby Shark is getting a second set of NFTs

Pinkfong, the band behind the song with the most views on YouTube, will release “Baby Shark: Collection No. 2” as their next NFT effort. For each of the 10,000 NFTs in the collection, a one-of-a-kind piece of generative art portraying the baby shark and his shark family will be available. The Bored Ape Yacht Club has various random features that may be used to compare generative NFTs, which have a broad variety of randomized properties,

Brooklyn and his family are set to return for the second round of NFTs, according to rumors. According to Pinkfong, the first one was released in December of last year and quickly sold out. Even though these NFTs were just made available for purchase in December of 2021, many people have already spent hundreds or even thousands of dollars on them. According to NonFungible’s market tracker, this happened just before the NFT market started to implode. Baby Shark bag holders are almost certainly available someplace.

If Pinkfong’s purpose is to pique the attention of young people on the aforementioned subject, I doubt she’ll be successful. The main goal of the idea to build a “Baby Shark’s footprint and the universe in the metaverse” is to attract parents and potential investors. You must be acquainted with and enjoy the characters from “Baby Shark” to work, and you must also want to be a member of the group. This does not seem to be the case for the vast majority of people, but I am open to the idea that I am mistaken.

Pinkfong will host a “Baby Shark” party at NFT.NYC to celebrate the release of its second batch of NFTs, which is not suitable for children in any way. The event is billed as “a night of spectacular entertainment, music, and networking,” so I’m curious to watch how “Baby Shark” NFTs connect. Is it truly necessary for me to circle NFT?NYC to get this information? Unfortunately, I will be unable to attend owing to other engagements on that day (and, as you may already know, not being invited for whatever reason). Any comment on the event would be very welcomed, so do get in touch if you can attend.

If “Baby Shark” NFT comes out later this year, I won’t judge adults who decide to get on board since I’ll be doing the same. There’s nothing wrong with my having an opinion on people who purchase NFTs; it’d just make me feel better if I didn’t express it.) Pinkfong’s website makes it apparent that it is concerned with “defining the early moments of infancy.” Please, parents, avoid using speculative assets to define your children’s early years. Thank you so much for your warm remarks.