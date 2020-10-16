Softbank resumes buybacks with $380 million in September

As Softbank resumes buybacks its stock still ends up at a 2% down in the month of September. This might be because of the fact that the company was also trading tech options which many investors deem risky. Still, the shares of the company are at two decades high at present. Their business has also bounced back and has also doubled since March.

About Softbank

Softbank is a Japanese multinational company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. It was founded by Masayoshi Son who is now the 2nd most ricjest person in Japan. It runs a vision fund and holds stakes in many companies based on tech, energy, finance and more. The companies vision fund is the worlds largest technology-focused venture capital fund with over $100 billion in capital for investment.

The key sectors in which Softbank works are fixed-line telecommunications, broadband, e-commerce, technology services, internet, finance, media and marketing, and semiconductor design. According to the FORBES 2000 global list, Softbank is the 36th largest global company and 2nd largest Japanese company that is publicly traded.

Details about the buyback

Masayoshi Son’s conglomerate bought back 6.17 million shares out of their outstanding 2.5 trillion yen buyback program. They continued the buyback till August when they halted it about a month before selling ARM to NVIDIA in a $40 million deal. The company then resumed buyback on September 15 and continued it on each business day till the last 5 days of the September quarter when it is prohibited to do so.

Till now the company has spent roughly 1 trillion Yen for the purchase of the shares. It has also used a very small fraction of the 500 billion Yen decided on 25th June for the program. As per the current speed, the company acknowledged that it may not be able to complete the buybacks by the need of FY2020.