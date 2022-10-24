Sonic Frontiers Director took to Twitter to reveal that Sonic Frontiers has gone gold. Sonic Frontiers Director, Morio Kishimoto, has confirmed that the game has finally gone gold and finished development, a few weeks ahead of its official November 9th release date. The director of upcoming Sonic Frontiers, upcoming Sonic Frontiers, announced via Twitter that the development is now completed. Sonic Frontiers is coming to the Switch and several other platforms on November 8, and before it is launched, Sega announced the game has gone gold.

Morio Kishimoto has also indicated it is time for new work, which may mean that some of the other projects are getting the job done right now. That is a fascinating prospect in and of itself for Sonic fans, but they are most worried right now with the first part of Kishimoto’s tweet.

⚡ With the worldwide release of #SonicFrontiers fast approaching, director Morio Kishimoto announced in this tweet that principal development has wrapped up. #SonicNews https://t.co/0WqCLN8Lzz — Tails' Channel · Countdown to Sonic Frontiers (@TailsChannel) October 22, 2022

Fans said the game felt incomplete, hollow, and somewhat lacking in content, if that is what is going to sell players on the idea of an open-world Sonic game. On a different note, Sonic series sound director Tomoyo Ohtani also announced a soundtrack contest for the game via Twitter.

The highly anticipated Sonic Frontiers is going to have an open, sort-of-world experience, with players exploring different areas, working their way up through unique skill trees, and taking on some of the most beloved fan-favorite villains in the Sonic series. New trailers for Sonic Frontiers reveal the existence of massive, powerful enemies, which Sonic will have to also battle using the Chaos Emeralds in order to turn himself into Super Sonic.

Adventure through five huge Starfall islands to discover everything they can have, all with a speed that only Sonic can provide. Discover the portals scattered throughout the islands, and enter Cyberspace levels via the portals scattered throughout the islands, featuring the trademark 3-D platforms at Sonics speed, filled with challenges that will challenge your skills. Sonic Frontiers launches on Nintendo Switch in November.