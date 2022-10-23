According to various reports, Elon Musk’s Twitter deal might prove to be extremely costly for the banks. Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion. Read the entire article to know more about this news.

About the banks

Major US and foreign banks stand to suffer losses of $500 million or more if they follow their commitment to finance Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a report said. “If the debt were to be sold now” it would lead to a collective loss of $500 million or more, a Bloomberg report said.

“I think that those banks would like to get out of it, I think the deal makes less sense for them now, and that the debt will be harder to syndicate to investors,” Howard Fischer of Moses Singler law firm told Bloomberg.

About the deal

For people who don’t know about the deal that has taken place between Twitter and Elon Musk, then this article is for you. Elon Musk proposed to buy Twitter last and Twitter accepted the deal until suddenly Elon Musk backed out. Twitter filed a lawsuit against him and before things got messier, Elon Musk decided to go along with his original offer of buying the company for $44 billion.

About Twitter

About Elon Musk

