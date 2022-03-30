Sons Of The Forest Delayed Until October

One of the most anticipated first-person survival games like Sons of the Forest will have to wait to see the light of day as the studio has revealed that Sons of the Forest has been delayed until October 2022 reason being the vision the title director wants to achieve. Endnight Games has announced that the next sequel to the survival horror game Sons of the Forest has been pushed back from its original release in May to a new release date in October.

In a tweet posted by developer Endnight Games, the studio stated that “we realized the previous release date of May 2022 was too ambitious” and confirmed that Sons Of The Forest has been delayed so it can “realize our vision for the next step in survival games. ”GIACARTA – Endnight Games has delayed the release of Sons of the Forest, a Sons of the Forest game from its original schedule from May 20 to October 2022. The creators of The Forest The Forest announced over the weekend that they will be postponing the launch of the survival horror sequel Sons Of The Forest and the survival horror sequel Sons Of The Forest.

Sons of the Forest has yet to release many details about Sons of the Forest, though early gameplay footage suggests it appears to be more narrative than its predecessor, which itself was more narrative than most games in the Survival series. The last we saw of his upcoming survival game was in a December trailer that showed just how terribly brutal the survival game is, with some sequences that felt terrible. The game was first announced in December 2019 and promises much more than the spooky open-world survival horror that The Forest has come across.

Hey Everyone, Over these past few weeks, we have realized that our May 2022 release date for Sons Of The Forest was overly ambitious. To be able to deliver our vision of the next step in survival games, we’ve decided to move our release date to October 2022 The team at Endnight pic.twitter.com/R9xRCUbtIt — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) March 25, 2022

It’s not the first time that developers Endnight Games have pushed back the release date of the game originally was set for 2021, but it’s not uncommon for games to get stuck on schedule, especially when a relatively small team is working on something ambitious and of the same quality standards. should be saved. In the tweet itself, Endnight Games reveals that the May 2022 release window was over-ambitious at best, offering little time to tailor everything they wanted to see in the game as well as bring it up to a high standard. In order to fully present their new vision for survival, they have decided to delay the release of the game for a few months.

One look at their survival horror sequel was enough to get fans hooked on the upcoming release. Its upcoming May 2022 release in May 2022 is what excited me the most, although it looks like we’ll unfortunately have to wait a little longer to see this exciting dream come true. Now it seems that at the moment the bridge is too far away and we will have to wait until October of this year. While it looks like fans will have to wait a few more months before the full game is ready, it looks like it will be an exciting and somewhat frightening adventure in survival games.

Now a sequel is coming, let’s hope it all takes what worked with the original game and turns Sons of the Forest into something really special. Like much else in the sequel, this one also remains hidden, but it’s highly likely that you’ll end up playing Sons of the Forest on PC at launch, with PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles likely to be ported at a later date.