Honda and Sony’s electric venture, Afeela 1, is shifting from concept to reality. Pre-production has begun at Honda’s East Liberty plant in Ohio, where engineers are fine-tuning every detail to set a high bar for build quality something recent rocky EV launches, like the Fisker Ocean and VinFast VF8, have shown is crucial.

From CES Concept to Production Line

The Afeela 1 first caught attention at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, billed as a sleek, tech-laden EV redefining the relationship between people and mobility. Fast forward two years, and refundable reservations are now open for $200. Deliveries are set for mid-2026, with the Signature trim arriving first, followed later by the more affordable Origin model.

Pricing is ambitious: the Origin will start at $89,900, while the Signature comes in at $102,900. The higher-spec version includes 21-inch wheels, a rear entertainment suite, and a camera-based driver monitoring system.

Packed With Sensors and Processing Power

Underneath the smooth exterior, the Afeela 1 bristles with 40 sensors—including cameras, lidar, radar, and ultrasonic units—feeding data to an electronic brain capable of 800 trillion operations per second. Features like active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and AI-driven assistance push it closer to a rolling tech showcase than a traditional car.

The EV will also include a three-year subscription to select connected services in its price, though whether that softens the sticker shock in a competitive luxury EV market remains to be seen.

Market Challenges Ahead

Industry analysts are cautious. Karl Brauer of iSeeCars.com notes that partnering with Sony helps Honda share costs and tap into consumer electronics expertise, but warns the Afeela’s high price and electric-only drivetrain limit its appeal to the same niche already shopping Lucid, Rivian, and Tesla. In his view, the Afeela 1 may serve more as a “test bed” for Honda and Sony than a mass-market disruptor.

Precision Manufacturing on Display

Honda has given a rare peek at its pre-production process. Engineers in white coats check panel gaps with precision tools, validate door assembly with custom jigs, and oversee a unique polishing routine using automated sanding systems to achieve a perfectly uniform finish.

The Hardware Under the Hood

Performance comes from dual 241-hp electric motors, delivering all-wheel drive and a targeted 300-mile range. The 91-kWh battery supports DC fast charging up to 150 kW and will be compatible with Tesla’s NACS Superchargers.

A Cabin Built for Entertainment

Where the Afeela truly aims to stand apart is inside. The cabin’s dash-spanning screen supports 3-D rendered maps, customizable wallpapers, ambient lighting themes, and even adjustable EV motor sounds. Audiophiles can enjoy high-fidelity music, while movie buffs get surround sound immersion.

Global Rollout Plans

Sony Honda Mobility has confirmed that the Afeela 1 will debut first in California, before heading to Japan later in 2026. Additional body styles and trims are already being explored, hinting that the Afeela brand could become a broader lineup.

If Honda and Sony can match the vehicle’s high-tech promise with flawless execution, the Afeela 1 could become more than a luxury curiosity—it could be the blueprint for the next wave of tech-driven EVs.