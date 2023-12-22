This week, Insomniac was the victim of a breach that effectively exposed all of the company’s data online. This has significant ramifications for its games, as storylines have leaked, and its personnel, whose private information has surfaced. However, higher level, non-personal, non-spoiler information from some of the documents provides a more comprehensive picture of Sony’s goals and challenges and broader unsustainability in the AAA game market.

The most shocking revelation here is that the production of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 cost $300 million, an incredible sum of money that more than tripled the game’s original budget. These numbers, together with reported sales, indicate that despite being Sony’s purported fastest-selling exclusive ever, it hasn’t yet broken even following a wave of initial purchases. Although a game like this will eventually have a longer tail Spider-Man 1 was the best-selling PS4 exclusive it begs the issue of how much longer this can continue.

Serious concerns

A question raised is whether or not gamers even notice that Spider-Man 2 costs three times as much as the original game. Even while Spider-Man 2 is larger than the original game and maybe a little more expansive in terms of its two heroes and set-piece missions, much of its gameplay, including that of Peter and Miles, is taken from the previous game and spin-off. The city has also been carried over in large parts. But it costs three times as much? What, how, and why? It helped Insomniac achieve its first 90 Metascore and was highly appreciated by fans, but costs may go so high that all of that becomes meaningless at a certain point. And what if this wasn’t a really good game that sold a lot right away? It’s understandable how a game this expensive may finally “miss” and turn out to be a massive, bankrupting catastrophe.

Although this is not unique to Sony, it is evident that Sony is facing significant challenges, which explains the apparent fear in these documents. Sony is renowned for producing well-received single-player games with a high profile. However, prizes don’t always translate into cash, and in the case of these games, Sony’s distribution was initially restricted to PlayStation platforms, there was no recurring revenue after the initial purchase, and it seemed as though these games’ spiraling prices would end up somewhere extremely unstable.

Serious concerns about Microsoft, which is mostly dependent on such titles to drive Game Pass subscriptions and is already producing incredibly massive single-player games without selling nearly as many box copies. Although Microsoft asserts that Game Pass is lucrative, what happens when AAA expenditures increase by two or three times, as is the case with Spider-Man?

Conclusion

Whether gamers truly perceive the value of a game that costs three times as much as its predecessor is pertinent. While Spider-Man 2 offers enhancements and additions, the reuse of elements from the previous game prompts reflection on the cost-effectiveness of such investments. In essence, the breach at Insomniac has unveiled the vulnerabilities and uncertainties in the AAA gaming landscape. The industry faces a critical juncture where the traditional business model, coupled with ever-increasing production costs, demands re-evaluation.