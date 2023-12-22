The yearly winter sale on Steam is almost here, with deals on everything from AAA games to hidden independent treasures. The sale begins now and runs through January 4 at 1 PM ET. While Steam has many large annual deals, the best ones generally happen in the winter. Put another way, pull out your card’s three-digit security code and begin surfing.

Thousands of titles are available for purchase, so finding what you’re searching for might be difficult. Our goal is to assist you. These are a few of the most alluring offers to get you to part with your cash this Christmas season.

A meager 10% off is applied to the highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3, lowering the price to $54. Granted, a $6 price drop won’t blow up the internet, but for many, this is a GOTY choice, so any savings are appreciated. This is the greatest deal you’ll find this season on The Game Awards winner, considering the head of Larian Studios stated that the title would never be available on Game Pass.

Regarding TGA winners, the 2022 GOTY Elden Ring is available for $36, which is 40% less than its MSRP of $60. A staggering 80% reduction brings the price of Arkane’s Deathloop, which was shortlisted for nine TGA statues in 2021, down to $12. This is the ideal opportunity for you to play this unique masterpiece of time-bending gaming.

Year-End Gaming Extravaganza: Unbeatable Deals on AAA Hits and Indie Gems

Forza Horizon 5 and the once-reviled but now-loved Cyberpunk 2077 are both half-price at $30. Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, two recent (somewhat) Rockstar games, are currently 67% and 63% off, respectively. Heck, even the awful PC port of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is currently on sale for $35. You may also get The Witcher 3 for the absurdly low price of $10, as is customary with Steam deals.

AAA games aren’t the only ones grabbing attention. If there’s a recent independent treasure you’ve heard of, it’s probably on sale right now. Both Dave the Diver and the Stardew Valley meet Pokémon simulation Moonstone Island at are 20 percent discount, at $16. Naturally, Stardew itself is also significantly reduced to $10. Hollow Knight, a classic Metroidvania, costs $8, while Cocoon, a puzzle platformer, costs $20. Dredge, a Lovecraftian fishing simulation, is 25% down, while Sea of Stars, a JRPG-inspired game, is 20% off.

About Steam

Valve Corporation developed Steam, a digital marketplace for PC game distribution. After purchase, customers may install PC games online straight to their cloud storage using the Steam software. Users of Steam are free to purchase DLCs, submit original material, and publish reviews, among many other things. Among the many capabilities available on the Steam client include the ability to share games with friends, create and manage friends lists, transfer games automatically, and engage in voice chat within games, much to Xbox Live. Four years after its initial introduction in 2003, the Steam Community was established. Many elements of Steam had not yet been published, and it was still in the beta testing stage.

Navigate to Steam and begin perusing. Simply think of browsing as a game if you don’t feel like spending any money. Or at least that’s what I occasionally do.