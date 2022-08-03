Sony launched LinkBuds featuring an Open Ring design 

Sony India has added more such products to its entire premium TWS lineup in the Indian markets. These new earbuds by Sony’ LinkBuds come with many good features where you will get to see a better modern looking open ring design and also the earbuds come with features like spatial sound, and many other features too.

Although the earbuds were launched first back in February initially this year and now it’s revealed in India. To know more about the earbuds, checkout the specification down below:

What does it feature?

Getting to the features side of the Sony LinkBuds, these new earbuds come with unique-looking features. This time Sony has gone with an open ring design which has the capability to just blend with the audio. Each earbud weighs around 4grams in weight.

Sony’s additional cases are comfortable enough to wear all day and support straightforward highlights, allowing you to hold conversations without ever removing the little headphones from your ears.

The Sony Linkbuds include 12mm, ring drivers, that when combined with the V1 coordinated processor, help to deliver a rich sound experience. Similarly, the small headphones are accompanied by 360 Reality Audio and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) for an even more immersive experience.

Sony LinkBuds furthermore support different other intriguing characteristics, for example, Precise Voice Pickup innovation, which enables the beneficiary to hear your voice clearly, Speak to Chat, which pauses the music when you begin addressing somebody, a larger area for contact controls, and so on. The earbuds also include Adaptive Level Control, which automatically adjusts the volume based on your current situation.

The LinkBuds are available in two colors, Black and Gray, and feature an IPX4 water resistance classification. In terms of battery life, the small headphones will provide up to 5.5 hours of listening time on a single charge and an extra 12 hours with the charging case.

This improves the total battery life of the Sony LinkBuds to 17.5 hours. Furthermore, Sony says that a 10-minute charge will provide an hour and a half of listening time, which is ideal.

Pricing

Sony LinkBuds is priced at Rs 19,990 in India and will be available for purchase from August 13 at Sony retail stores, online business sites, and other major disconnected retailers.

While these Sony small headphones appear to be pricey at the present, they are available for Rs 12,999 as part of an initial proposal from August 4 to August 12, 2022. This means you get a total benefit of Rs 7,000 (including the Rs 2,000 bank discount).