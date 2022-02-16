Everything you need to know about LIC IPO, India’s biggest IPO

The Initial Public Offering of Corporation of India’s Life Insurance, dubbed the country’s Aramco moment, has taken another step forward. The IPO is expected to outperform Paytm’s $2.4 billion IPO last year. LIC has been a familiar name in India for decades, having been formed in 1956 by the merger and nationalisation of 245 Indian and international insurers and provident societies.

Here are some critical details concerning the upcoming IPO that you should be aware of. On-screen text – What is the size of LIC? With 286 million policies, 115,000 staff, 1.34 million individual agents, and over 2000 branches, LIC is India’s largest life insurer. It has a market share of 64.1 percent in terms of premium and 66.2 percent in terms of new business premium.

It manages $528 billion in assets, which is bigger than the whole mutual fund industry in India and 3.3 times the total assets under management of all 23 private life insurance firms combined.

LIC’s interests in listed stock amount to around $130 billion, or about 4% of the NSE’s entire market capitalization. What does text on screen have to offer?

The government, which owns 100% of LIC, is selling 316 million shares in the IPO, accounting for 5% of its ownership position. LIC will not get any profits from the offering because it is a 100 percent offer-for-sale.

Employee quotas have been restricted at 5%, with 10% of the IPO size designated for policyholders.

LIC’s global domination is unrivalled, with no other life insurance company in any country having such a large market share. In terms of life insurance premiums, LIC is rated fifth in the world, and tenth in terms of total assets. It is the only Indian insurer among the world’s top ten.

The inherent value of LIC is estimated to be $71.3 billion in the draught prospectus. The embedded value is a crucial financial metric for insurers and a measure of future cash flows in life insurance firms.

The only listed life insurers in India are SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

For the first six months of FY22, LIC reported a profit after tax of $199 million. During this time, it collected $24.6 billion in premiums. The debt portfolio’s gross and net non-performing asset ratios are 6.57 percent and 0.05 percent, respectively.

Private players pose a big threat to LIC. As a result, although remaining the largest life insurer, it has been losing market share.

LIC’s gross written premiums climbed by 6.30 percent in FY21, compared to SBI Life’s 24 percent and HDFC Life’s 18 percent. With the government lifting the FDI ceiling in the insurance sector to 74 percent from 49 percent last year, foreign firms are increasingly likely to enter the market and take market share.

The majority of LIC’s insurance are sold through agents. Individual agents accounted for 93.8 percent of new business premium in FY21, compared to less than 30% for private counterparts.

According to LIC, it may be obligated to take certain activities to help the government achieve its economic or policy goals, but there is no guarantee that such efforts will be advantageous to the company.

Furthermore, LIC is a party to about 26,919 criminal, consumer, civil, and tax proceedings, as well as statutory and regulatory activities.

