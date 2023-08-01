Sony Revolutionizes Gaming with Air Assist Controller on PlayStation 5

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is among the most popular as well as the latest gaming consoles you can get in today’s date. It’s been a few years since the PlayStation 5 was released but still today’s date the gaming console has been selling like hotcakes.

However, after the release of the new PlayStation by the Japanese-based tech giant, many accessibility features were added to the gaming console where specifically a new feature to use a second controller is now added to compete against the Xbox’s Copilot mode.

Sony Introduces Air Assist Controller: An Innovative Accessibility Feature

Sony calls it “Assist Controller” and the Japanese-based giant has now released a new software update that will be under beta testing and soon we will get an official update later this year.

Air Assist Control feature from Sony will be allowing the users to control two controllers together which allows more than one user to play at the same time.

With this new feature, it’s been said that a Japanese-based tech giant will be able to create a new control setup if the user faces issues connecting a standard controller, the user also gets the option to two add two users at the same time.

Talking about this feature, Microsoft’s Xbox already released a new update on the same feature which was called the Xbox Copilot mode. It was first released back in 2017.

Also Read: Microsoft and Sony Secure 10-Year Deal to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Other Features Added to Sony PlayStation 5

Not only the Air Assist Control feature, but infact the Japanese-based giant has also sent other features too which include the support for Dolby Atmos sound.

The support for Dolby Atmos will take your gaming experience to the next level. Besides of Dolby Atmos feature, the new gaming console by Sony also got the support with a larger storage drive through which users will be able to browse through various games within the library and also you will be able to control volume for the beep sound from the console too.

More features like addition of the haptic feedback were also added by Sony. The new haptic feedback feature by Sony acts as an alternative feedback channel to the existing collection of sound effects while navigating through the menu within the PS5’s user interface.

PS5’s audio capability is also expanded the support for Dolby Atmos via HDMI through which you will be able to add soundbars as well as home theater.

Also Read: Microsoft’s Ambitious Plan: Can They Spend Sony Out of Business?

Conclusion

With its cutting-edge features and ongoing upgrades, Sony’s PlayStation 5 shows that it still rules the gaming industry. The launch of the “Air Assist Controller” exemplifies Sony’s dedication to accessibility and equality by enabling more gamers to share in the gaming experience. This ground-breaking feature gives multiplayer gaming a new perspective and competes with Xbox’s Copilot mode.

The addition of Dolby Atmos compatibility shows Sony’s commitment to improving the gaming experience by giving players an immersive audio experience that raises gaming to a whole new level. Sony’s dedication to user convenience and sensory immersion is further demonstrated with the increased storage capacity and haptic feedback feature.

Also Read: Sony to utilize NFTs across multiple game platforms; files patent

Sony maintains its position as a pioneer in the video game business with each upgrade and feature addition, giving users of the PlayStation 5 a superior and enjoyable experience. Sony’s commitment to innovation and enhancement guarantees that the PlayStation 5 remains a top choice for gamers all around the world as the gaming landscape changes constantly.

Players can anticipate a PlayStation 5 gaming experience that is even more immersive and engaging thanks to the amazing possibilities that lie ahead.

Comments

comments