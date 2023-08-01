Ford’s EV Segment Faces $4.5 Billion Loss this year, Exceeding Forecasts

Accoring to the latest reports from the EV industry, Ford’s Electric Vehicle segment is undergoing a period of severe financial crunch, with projected losses soaring to $4.5 billion, surpassing initial expectations by $1.5 billion. The Ford EV segment has so far suffered losses of $1.8 billion in the current year surpassing the previous year’s loss of $2.1 billion.

To manage these huge losses the Ford EV company is now following the pricing strategy of Elon Musks Tesla Inc, by implementing aggressive price cuts to attract customers. The company has lowered the prices of its electric F-150 pickup trucks.

Even though the electric vehicle (EV) segment of the company is expected to face significant losses this year, the overall financial performance has been better than what the market expected. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72, which was higher than the estimated $0.54. The revenue reached $45 billion, and the adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 billion, both exceeding the market’s expectations. Because of these positive results, the company has decided to update its guidance. They now anticipate an adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) between $11 billion and $12 billion, up from the previous range of $9 billion to $11 billion. Additionally, the forecast for free cash flow has been increased from the previous range of $6 billion to $6.5 billion to a new range of $7 billion.

Despite these positive outcomes, concerns have arisen regarding Ford’s EV production schedule and spending plans. The ongoing price war triggered by Tesla’s pricing strategies has led to uncertainties and delays in Ford’s production targets. As a result, Ford has announced that it will scale back its plans for ramping up EV production and has extended its timeline to achieve its target of manufacturing 600,000 EVs annually by another year.

Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, acknowledged the challenges but remains optimistic about the company’s ability to navigate the shifting landscape. He emphasized the importance of providing customers with powerful digital experiences and innovative EVs while adapting to the pace of EV adoption. Ford’s resilience, efficiency, and profitability were evident in the second-quarter performance of Ford Pro, which experienced a 22% revenue improvement and a 15% EBIT margin.

CFO John Lawler highlighted that Ford has sufficient resources to support strategic growth investments while returning capital to shareholders. The company aims to allocate 40% to 50% of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders. However, Ford is no longer providing a specific date for achieving its ambitious target of producing 2 million EVs per year, which was previously set for 2026.

The Ford company is currently facing a tough challenge in competing with Tesla in the electric vehicle (EV) market due to the aggressive pricing strategy of the EV giant. Tesla has been using price cuts to gain an advantage for a while now which is giving results in the form of higher purchases and deliveries. In all major markets such as China, Europe and the United States, Tesla is on a price cut spree giving discounts which will attract any EV customer.

As Ford faces uncertainties in its EV segment, investors and industry analysts are keeping a close eye on the company’s performance. Ford’s next quarterly report on October 26 will provide further insights into the company’s operations for the remaining year.

